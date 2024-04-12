Senior Project Manager, Software and Electronics -Electromobility
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who are ready to share your talent and enthusiasm with us to create the electromobility of the future. We are now expanding with a Senior Project Manager, Software and Electronics. Is it you? Then Apply now!
What you will do
The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development of the lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
Do you want to be part of the technology shift that we are doing at Volvo Group, and lead the projects developing the soul of our future electric drivelines? Then you might be our new Senior Project Manager for software and electronics hardware at Electromobility with the scope of entire functional domains for the electric propulsion areas.
Your main responsibilities:
* Lead project planning, execution, and delivery, ensuring alignment with project scope, timelines, and quality standards.
* Proactively identify and mitigate risks, resolving challenges with resilience and adaptability to keep projects on track.
* Inspire and empower several development teams, fostering a culture of accountability, clear communication, and action-oriented collaboration.
* Communicate project status, progress, and key insights to stakeholders, providing transparency and ensuring alignment with organizational goals and maximize the customer value.
* Champion continuous improvement, optimizing operational processes to drive efficiency and excellence.
Who are you?
You are a trusted leader with strong collaboration and can-do attitude. You are the catalyst for success, driving forward delivery with clarity, ownership, and leadership. You enjoy collaboration, have a business mindset, ability to prioritize and focus on key areas to secure maximum customer value in a fast-changing environment.
Qualifications:
* Min. 5+ years' experience in project management role with focus on areas like control software and embedded system development, verification and integration. Automotive industry background is a merit.
* Knowledge of automotive products and embedded system development process.
* Proven track record of inspiring and leading cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional results, with a clear focus on communication, ownership, and action-oriented leadership.
* Excellent communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills for building strong relationships and driving collaboration.
* Master of Science in Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent qualification.
* Fluent in English, verbally and in writing
Ready for the next move?
Do you have any questions, contact me.
Yu Sun, Director EPS Product Management, yi.sun@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
