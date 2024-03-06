Senior Project Manager, Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service
2024-03-06
Are you ready to put your experience to use as Senior Project Manager at Hitachi Energy GPQSS Power Quality Division? Would you like to play a major role and have impact on the organization's reputation, objectives and future business? In this role, you'll join the Power Quality GCoC (Global Centre of Competence) and be responsible for the management of system delivery projects, including technical and commercial responsibilities.
Power Quality (formerly known as FACTS) technology enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Grid & Power Quality Solutions unit in Västerås at our Global Centre of Competence and delivered to customers worldwide.
Your responsibilities
In this high-profile position, you will hold the overall responsibilities for the management of assigned projects within the Power Quality business, leading project team allocated to the project, motivating and monitoring resources to accomplish project tasks, milestones and completion.
Ensures that project follows and complies with Hitachi Energy Health, Safety, and Environmental policies.
Working together with other Hitachi Energy units, either as a consortium or main supplier, you will represent Grid & Power Quality Solutions internally while representing Hitachi Energy externally. It is important that the Project Manager can take the initiative and apply both creativity and perseverance to negotiate and implement the necessary actions.
Your background
As Senior Project Manager, you shall have some years' experience of managing system delivery projects and you hold a Master or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or have equivalent work experience. You also need to be highly experienced in risk management.
A Hitachi Energy Project Management Certification or a PMP certification are preferable additional qualifications.
Experiences aside, the most important aspect is a great attitude. We are looking for you, who are enthusiastic, energetic, willing to learn and to pitch in wherever needed in order to reach the project's goals. You are curious by nature and have excellent communication skills.
Fluency in English is a requirement and fluency in Swedish would be considered added value.
Previous experience in electrical systems is meritorious.
Your experience has provided you with strong leadership and interpersonal skills. This means that you are a sharp negotiator, with an excellent ability to resolve issues, lead teams and work constructively with customer relations. You communicate in a coherent and clear way and lead your projects with great confidence - and you have the character to stand tall in good times and bad times alike.
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 27th of March! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Simone Viazzo, simone.viazzo@hitachienergy.com
More information: Recruiting Manager Simone Viazzo, simone.viazzo@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, 46 107 382 912; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Recruitment consultant Helena Stefansdottir +46 107-38 53 98.
