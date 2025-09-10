Senior Project Manager
2025-09-10
Location: Stockholm (on-site)
Assignment: Consultant role with one of our clients
Resolvers is looking for an experienced Senior Project Manager to join an exciting assignment with one of our clients in Stockholm. We are seeking a professional with solid experience in managing technical projects and the ability to lead cross-functional and international teams.
Role Overview
As a Project Manager, you will:
* Lead and oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of technical projects.
* Coordinate work between technical teams and business stakeholders, locally and across countries.
* Ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and with high quality.
* Monitor and report project financials, risks, and progress to steering groups and management.
* Drive clear communication and collaboration across multicultural teams.
Qualifications
* Minimum of 7 years of proven experience in project management, preferably within technical projects.
* Strong knowledge of project methodologies and project financial management.
* Excellent communication skills in English (both written and spoken).
* Experience working with international teams and technical specialists.
* Relevant academic degree or equivalent experience.
Who You Are
* A structured and proactive leader with strong problem-solving skills.
* Confident in engaging with stakeholders and motivating project teams.
* Results-driven and comfortable in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
About Resolvers
Resolvers Consulting AB specializes in recruitment, consulting services, and project management. With extensive experience across industries, we help companies succeed by connecting the right expertise to the right projects.
PS! We usually receive a large number of applications, which is a positive sign, but it also makes it challenging for us to provide individual feedback to everyone.
As part of our process, we will carefully screen all profiles and share the most relevant ones with our customer. If your profile matches the requirements for this opportunity, we will be in touch with you directly.
We value your interest and wish you all the best in your career journey. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resolver Consulting AB
(org.nr 559357-8635), https://resolvers-1709112181.teamtailor.com/connect Jobbnummer
9503094