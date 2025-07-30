Senior Project Manager
2025-07-30
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate diagnostic testing. Our mission drives us, every moment of every day, as we develop scalable, groundbreaking solutions to solve the world's most complex health challenges. Our associates are involved in every stage of molecular diagnostics, from ideation to development and delivery of testing advancements that improve patient outcomes across a range of settings. As a member of our team, you can make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development.
Cepheid is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Danaher Diagnostics companies. Together, we're working at the pace of change on diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges, driven by knowing that behind every test there is a patient waiting.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are seeking a Senior Project Manager to join our team supporting very ambitious operations and capacity expansion engineering and business goals and objectives. The Senior Project Manager will manage Automation or Plastics capacity expansion programs that support continued growth in our product lines while improving manufacturing reliability and operating efficiency. The Senior Project Manager is also responsible for effective engagement and communications with internal and external stakeholders and will be a critical and strategic thinker in establishing project priorities across cross-functional teams.
The Senior Project Manager reports to the Director of Program Management and is an onsite position based in Solna, Sweden.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Lead planning and execution of multiple high-visibility projects supporting operations and capacity expansion initiatives.
Lead cross-functional and technical teams to execute on project priorities and timelines.
Produce and monitor overall project schedules, issues, risks, and opportunities.
Interface with external vendors, as required, to ensure appropriate engagement and accountability in conjunction with internal resources and activities.
Prepare, maintain, and present monthly program updates, action plans, and status reports for leadership reviews.
Continuously evaluate and refine tools and processes to ensure they are efficient, high quality, and scalable.
Operate as a change champion and actively gather metrics and feedback on to measure program effectiveness.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Engineering, Bioengineering or relevant discipline; or equivalent combination of education and experience to perform at this level.
Several years of experience in a Technical Operations setting.
Several years of direct project/program management experience in Manufacturing or Engineering.
Excellent critical thinking and analytical skills.
Understanding and application of product lifecycle methodologies
Advanced project management skills, including time and risk management and project structuring.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the demonstrated ability to work with and lead cross-functional teams effectively; the ability to work through organizational barriers.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience and/or certification in the Danaher Business System (DBS) Visual Project Management (VPM) and Rationalized Roadmap tools.
Working knowledge (or better) understanding of Six Sigma, Lean, and/or Toyota production System methodologies.
Program Management Professional (PMP) Certification or similar.
Experience in Quality System Regulations (QSR) 21 CFR 820 and Design Control: ISO 13485:2003.
Cepheid, a Danaher company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at danaherbenefitsinfo.com.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
E-post: TASweden@danaher.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556595-6181)
Röntgenvägen 2 (visa karta
)
171 27 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9440701