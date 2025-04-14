Senior Project Manager
2025-04-14
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to manage multiple game and game adjacent projects. As a Senior Project Manager, you'll be responsible for supporting a multi-disciplinary team with respect to team members, material, communication, organizational, scheduling and other needs.
Responsibilities
Determine timelines, milestones and outline resources necessary to successfully complete the project
Monitor the progress of the project, including addressing issues that may arise and support in finding resolutions, identifying areas for future improvement, and ensuring project deliverables are completed on time
Present progress and expectation to both stakeholders and the team
Define update and communicate the staffing plan for the project team and other stakeholders
Organize regular status and review meetings as necessary, including generating and distributing meeting notes
Provide financial forecasts, budgets, and reports
Design a risk management plan to minimize foreseeable disruptions to the project
Ensure that the various planning, communication and tracking tools are properly implemented and updated
Coordinate and create the means required to ensure the proper flow of information throughout the project
Maintain transparent and efficient communication between project and stakeholders
Requirements and Skills
3+ years of project managing and other relevant experience in relation to the responsibilities above
Fluent in written and spoken English
A great communicator and collaborator with people of all levels
Expertise with Jira or other project management software
Good to Have
PMP (Project Management Professional) or equivalent certification
Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
Good interpersonal and team-work skills
Open to feedback
Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27
E-post: recruitment@br.ink
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Project Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ashes & Diamonds Entertainment AB
(org.nr 559306-4313) Jobbnummer
9286021