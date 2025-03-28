Senior Project Manager
Location: Uppsala, Sweden
Are you ready to take your project management career to the next level? Join Galderma, a global leader in dermatology and aesthetic treatments, and lead capital investment projects that make a real impact in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.
Role Overview:
As a Senior Project Manager, you will manage various types of investment programs and projects to support the commercial production of medical devices and pharmaceutical products. You will lead, plan, organize and coordinate programs and projects activities to deliver according to scope, time line and budget from start to finish in accordance with company practices. This role offers an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic team that works across different angles of investment projects, from conceptual design to execution and beyond.
Key Responsibilities:
* Manage capital investment projects with full budget and timeline responsibility.
* Implement processes to ensure successful program and project delivery, meeting scope, quality, and budget constraints.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to execute best practices and policies.
* Lead and support teams (3-100 people) ensuring adherence to project methodologies and standards.
* Monitor project status and provide consolidated financial and performance reports to stakeholders.
* Influence key stakeholders and build strong, trusting relationships across departments.
* Drive continuous improvement through process design and solutions for complex challenges.
Key Competencies & Skills:
Required:
* Strong experience (8+ years) in managing capital investment projects, including process equipment, filling lines, packaging lines, and clean room construction.
* Proficient in project lifecycle management, including Conceptual Design, Basis of Design, Detail Design, Execution, Testing, and Start-Up.
* Excellent communication and leadership skills with a team-oriented mindset.
* Extensive experience in Biotech, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Device manufacturing.
* Proficiency in English and Swedish.
Nice to have:
* Technically curious and eager to learn about new technologies and processes.
Why Join Galderma?
At Galderma, you'll work in a supportive, growth-oriented environment with opportunities for professional development. You'll be part of a company committed to diversity and inclusion, where we embrace different perspectives to deliver better outcomes. Galderma's Uppsala site offers a unique edge with the entire product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Work with world-leading brands like Restylane, Azzalure, and Sculptra!
What We Offer:
* Competitive salary and benefits.
* Leadership development programs and career advancement opportunities.
* A collaborative and inclusive work culture.
* A chance to contribute to the global success of Galderma.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website. If you are currently an employee of Galderma, we welcome your application via our internal career site via Workday. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 30th of April 2025. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team Ersättning
