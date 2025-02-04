Senior Project Manager
Project Manager with experience from energy market
The Project manager shall be responsible for carrying a pre-study analysis regarding changes in a Meter-to-Cash process, taking into account current systems, regulatory framework and technocological developments.
The Project manager shall be responsible for interacting with various stakeholders on IT and Business side in order to establish the target picture and the change strategy and business case to reach it. The Project manager shall plan and secure resources, prepare budget, monitor progress, do inter team alignments, and keep stakeholders informed during the entire program.
Aside from the usual ability to balance time, budget and quality, the project manager is expected to navigate comfortably between IT and Business Units and coordinate the various resources of the project.
Task assignement:
Stakeholder management
Time and scope management
Resource efficiency
Risk and Issue management
Pre-study coordination (including Business Case preparation)
High-level Architecture understanding
Cooperation will be done mostly online but some travel will be required.
Working with cross European project team and large organizations, incl interface between technical and business stakeholders
Required skills:
At least 10 years of experience as Project Manager
University degree in engineering or IT
Project Management certification mandatory
Mandatory experience of the energy market
Fluent in Swedish and English (both languages are necessary)
Swedish citizen or resident in Sweden for at least 5 years
Personal profile:
Quickly understand new business processes/requirements and technologies
Strong problem-solving skills
Result-orientated mindset
Structured way of working
Strong communication skills
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment ASAP until 09/30/2025 at NXT Interim Stockholm AB.
Assignement at our new client 100%, 40h/week.
Collective agreement with Unionen.
Office policy is 3days onsite, 2days remote as per standard office policy. Vattenfall might require more onsite work.
Does this sound like an interesting opportunity?
Apply today and let us tell you more. We need an application, including your CV, in English, that matches our client's requirements. Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait to send in your application, as the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Recruitment are niche and innovative companies operating in the consulting and recruitment industry. We are active in HR, IT, Finance, Sales, and Marketing and have 20 years of experience in the field. We offer our consultants benefits such as health insurance, remote work options, and several other perks that enhance their everyday life.
