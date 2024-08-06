Senior Project Manager
ValueOne is looking for a Senior Project Manager with experience from leading the execution of complex projects to a global company in Ludvika. Our client is one of the key players in serving customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors. The assignment is expected to start in September and last until June with possibilities for extension. You will be expected to work onsite with possibility to work from home once a week.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As a Project Manager you will lead the execution of customer and internal projects. You will ensure that all related activities are performed in accordance with the company's policies, contractual agreements, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, financial targets, as well as schedule commitments.
Main tasks:
Manage contract compliance, customer 's satisfaction/target fulfilment and financial results for a project. Overseeing project invoicing status, expenses and cash flow.
Financial responsibility typically includes negotiations with suppliers and customer representatives and handling deviations/claims.
Leads the project team, defining main guidelines, motivating and monitoring internal and external resources to accomplish all tasks and milestones.
Experience and competencies
You have a couple of years' experience managing projects of different size, complexity, and contractual types. It will be mandatory to be fluent in English and meritorious to communicate fluently in Swedish. You have a bachelor's degree in engineering with a couple year's work experience or expanded years of work experience within relevant field. Our client is looking for someone who ideally is certified within Project Management (PMP®, IPMA Level C/D certification or Prince2).
