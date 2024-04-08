Senior Project Manager
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term. Your health and wellbeing are important to us and together we will not compromise on safety in the workplace or the environment.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to join our PMO team within the Customized Bioprocess Solutions (CBS) organization at Cytiva's site in Uppsala. As a Senior Project Manager at CBS, you will play a central and crucial role in overseeing and coordinating various customer projects across our organization. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and vendors to ensure the successful planning, execution, and delivery of projects within defined timelines and budgets.
What you'll do:
Lead the execution of customer projects in line with "work standards".
Secure resource need within project.
Initiation of project data in admin systems (ERP/PDM).
Establish project plans based on order assumptions to carry out the project together with project teams.
Close contact with customer to review progress in projects.
Follow up project financial and report deviations to plan.
Ensure shipment according to customer agreement.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as Engineering, Life Sciences, or Business Administration, or comparable level of competence/experience.
Strong knowledge of project management methodologies, tools, and best practices.
Ability to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines.
Experience working with external customer contacts.
Demonstrated effective interpersonal, communication, and networking skills.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience as a Project Manager from the biopharmaceutical or life sciences industry.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager George Glosemeyer at george.glosemeyer@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
