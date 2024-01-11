Senior Project Manager
2024-01-11
About the role
We are currently seeking a Project Manager for a customer in Malmö with experience to manage a project for transforming Windows Client services. This involves transitioning from the current Windows 10 and Active Directory configuration to a setup involving Windows 11, Entra AD and Intune.
In your role as Project Manager your main tasks will involve:
* Planning, coordinating and delivery of defined deliverables
* Communicating the work objectives, coordinating delivery and managing risks
* Ensure that execution and delivery meets the project expectations in terms of the functionality, quality, timeline, and cost
* Coordinate and facilitate routines to support delivery (for example, kick-offs, status reviews, stakeholder meetings, change controls etc.)
* Plan and coordinate delivery and dependencies across multiple business segments
* Facilitate communication and collaboration across organizations to support the deliverable completion and timeline
* Facilitate status updates for the deliverables to stakeholders and leadership pertaining to delivery, risks/issues and schedule
* Ensure that execution is aligned with deliverable requirements by working with the sponsor/stakeholders
* Support resource planning for delivery
* Maintain accurate project documentation and records
The position as Project Manager is a consulting assignment starting 9th of February 2024 to 30th of August 2024. You will be working in Malmö.
About you
To fit for this assignment, we believe you have a strong understanding of Windows deployment methodologies, proven project management skills and the ability to effectively lead a team of IT professionals.
Further, you have an ability to work independently as well as in a team. We believe you have strong organizational skills and excellent communication- collaborative skills.
Important for the role:
* Bachelor 's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or a related field
* 5 - 7 years of experience with large and complex Technology related projects, process design, gathering and analyzing user/system requirements, managing deliverables, timelines, project plans, reporting status and tracking metrics
* Experience with Microsoft Azure, O365 and Microsoft Teams
* Fluent in English, both verbal and written
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Maja Svensson via maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
