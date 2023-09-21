Senior Project Manager
Swedbank AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Sundbyberg
2023-09-21
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an opportunity to apply your experience in driving projects and programmes to some of Swedbank's most strategic and customer-focused changes?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Take a lead in structuring and running strategic business change projects and programmes within primarily Swedbank's retail and private customer areas but also sometimes across different business areas and functions
• Build on your banking and/or financial services experience to support the evolution and transformation of Swedbank's customer offerings, products and services
• Take ownership of ideas and shape them into projects that can be delivered, building trust in senior stakeholders with your ability to problem-solve and execute change
• Act as a leader within your projects, guiding and inspiring cross functional teams to deliver quality outcomes
• Collaborate with other team members to further develop the Portfolio and Project Management team bringing portfolio, programme and project management expertise to enable customer-focused change
What is needed in this role:
• Proven business change programme/project management experience (5+ years). This role is not suitable for someone with exclusively IT experience
• Demonstrable experience from banking or other financial services industry or otherwise a demonstrable understanding of how the banking/financial services operates
• Ability to show initiative, independently manage problems, define solutions and know when escalations are necessary
• Strong oral and written language and presentation skills (English & Swedish)
• Strong ability to grasp new concepts, dive into details and effectively produce results
• Excellent stakeholder management skills
• Management consultant/internal consulting experience would be considered an advantage
• Portfolio, Programme and/or Project management certification is desirable
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of highly-experienced team of professionals who take challenging projects from idea to implementation while maintaining a strong focus on customer value". Helen Campbell, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.10.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Helen Campbell +46722335997
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin, +46 8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Helen Campbell helen.campbell@swedbank.se +46722335997 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8129203