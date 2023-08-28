Senior Project Manager
Backer AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Hässleholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Hässleholm
2023-08-28
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Backer AB i Hässleholm
Come join us at Backer as our new colleague and Senior Project Manager. This is an interesting opportunity where you are offered a challenging role with varied tasks. You will have the responsibility for project management within our strategic product development, primarily within our Automotive segment. Welcome with your application!
WE OFFER
We offer you an exciting position in a growing entrepreneurial company where you will join a highly talented team of great colleagues. We believe that a good working climate comes from participation and team spirit where everyone contributes. A strong, welcoming, and inclusive culture makes people engaged. Our company is global with quick decision making, and we love new ideas and innovations. Together, we ensure that both you and the company thrive and develop. You will get the opportunity to bring your talent and skillset to the next level, aiding in continuously improving Backer's project management excellence. Together we make solutions that take the automotive and transport industries towards a more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly future.
YOU WILL
The electrification of the vehicle fleet requires, among other things, heating for passenger compartment, battery conditioning and brake resistors. Backer develops, produces, and supplies all of this. We are driven by developing and manufacturing products and solutions that meet the high demands of the automotive industry.
You will manage multidisciplinary project teams, with the aim of being able to meet the many challenges it means to develop new business and products for current and future customers in the automotive industry. Your tasks will be varied, and you will lead the team in delivering with focus on both time, cost, and quality. Further you will:
• Organize and lead project from start to completion. Ensuring that all project activities are carried out according to schedule.
• Manage reports for management and customer regarding status of project.
• Lead to work for successful collaboration within your team and with other project groups
• Involved in defining upcoming assignments as well as proactively implementing new ways of development.
YOU ARE
We value your skills in communication, time management, problem-solving, leadership and organizational awareness. You have technical knowledge and systems understanding, but above all an interest in technology and innovation. Experience from Automotive industry and APQP-process is an advantage. We expect you to have proven and senior project management skills and proven experience from multidisciplinary engineering and project environments. You also have experience in agile working methods. Communication skills in English both verbal and convincing presentation skills are required.
Your leadership is characterized by taking responsibility, creating structure, and achieving goals, but also the ability to be responsive and engage and motivate colleagues in your project group. You are a team player and have a strong desire to share your knowledge with others as well as to listen and learn.
Apply today by visit the website of Nexer Recruit - Senior Project Manager to Backer - Nexer Group (nexerrecruit.com)
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
or call +46 730 821 230 or Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
or +46 70 301 82 79 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
BACKER AS AN EMPLOYER
Backer AB is the headquarters for the Backer Group. Together we develop, produce and sell customized solutions and components for electrical heating, measurement and control. With over 80 companies and 10,000 employees worldwide, the Backer Group is the leading supplier in the heating element industry and offers the latest technologies and products in control, measurement and heating solutions. All based on the first tubular element from 1921. In Sweden we are located in Sösdala and in Kolbäck, and Sösdala is also the HQ for the business area NIBE Element.
We focus on offering the optimal energy solutions for the market, which in turn contributes to the global goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But that is only part of our sustainability thinking. We see sustainability as a whole, where our values in the company affect the entire global sustainability in the environment, society, business and ethics. By practicing our values, we can deliver sustainability and maintain good profitability. A business principle that is deeply rooted in our long-term tradition of conducting responsible business. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Backer AB
(org.nr 556053-0569), http://www.backer.se Jobbnummer
8064773