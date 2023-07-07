Senior Project Manager
Senior Project Manager to Clavister Professional Service department
Clavister aims to strengthen its Professional Service Team with an additional project manager role. We see that you are a person that are outgoing, energetic and inspire those around you. In addition to handling challenging and developing assignments, you are prestige-free and happy to be involved in developing our customers, colleagues and yourself. Preferably you have a background from operations within IT or Automation. Experiences from deliveries to Telecom and / or Defense industry are highly qualifying.
In addition to proven credentials with managing projects and due to requirements on security classification from parts of our customer base we like to see that you have a Swedish citizenship and ability to communicate in English and Swedish in both speech and writing.
We offer
• The opportunity to work in various assignments with both national and international customers in various industries
• The opportunity to control and lead operations within projects
• To be part of a team with open minded colleagues with extensive experience where you inspire, develop and collaborate with each other in various assignments
• A high technology and multicultural workplace where we work actively for a prosperous and joyful work environment where we believe commitment of the individual makes a difference.
Who we are
Clavister is a Swedish cyber security company founded 1997 today providing a range of cybersecurity solutions, including:
• Network firewalls
• Identity and access management
• Cloud security
We have our focus today on four main customer groups. Public Sector, Critical Infrastructure, Defense and Telecommunication. Together with our partners and distributors Clavister hardware and software are today widely spread and in use by customers in more than 100 countries.
Clavister is listed on Nasdaq First North since 2014.
For further information regarding Clavister or this position, please contact Mikael B. Nilsson at Mikael.B.Nilsson@clavister.com
