Senior Project Manager
2023-02-01
Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies - like vision systems, radar, lidar, thermal sensing, electronic controls, and human-machine interface - developed to prevent traffic incidents from happening and mitigate the effect when accidents are unavoidable. Challenging and deeply satisfying.
At Veoneer our people are purpose-driven and curious. We are pioneers who thrive in response to the new and exciting challenges we face at the forefront of technology. We empower our people and are dedicated to their professional everyday development and growth.
In Linköping, we're developing our camera systems. As a site, our responsibilities range from electronics and optics to software and vehicle testing. All vision development teams are working cross-functionally based on agile principles.
What You 'll Do and your responsibilities:
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to lead a large project or a program of several projects for automotive clients.
The role as Senior Project Manager is a key position, in which you will lead a team of discipline leads, manage suppliers, interact with senior management and customer representatives. You will have the responsibility for the scope, timeline, cost and quality for the projects. As Senior Project Manager you will work closely with system, hardware, software and verification engineering as well as supply chain and operations.
At Veoneer, we work by standards and processes, where safety, quality and customer satisfaction are the key values. Our projects utilize both agile and waterfall development methodologies, our teams work in a harmonized way and are situated in several countries.
In the position as Senior Project Manager you will:
• Have the overall responsibility to manage and ensure the projects are delivered in time, within budget and with the correct scope: technical project management, financial management, securing customer requirements
• Be in direct contact with customers, you thrive in technical discussions and able to communicate at all levels
• Collaborating with the rest of the project team, and you'll have to motivate and drive them toward your project goals
• Specify new products, processes or standards based on the strategy of the organization or set operational plans
You will be a part of a project management team that values personal growth and a healthy work-life balance.
Who we're looking for:
At Veoneer, we value a can-do attitude, engagement, an open mindset and the ability to create and sustain good relationships with customers and colleagues.
We are searching for you who are creative in terms of new ideas and methods. You take responsibility and initiatives, and are able to adapt in different contexts.
By being organized and proactive you act quickly to the needs of the organization with high quality. You share knowledge and best practice with colleagues and organization, and you posses good communication skills.
The Veoneer organization is full of various expertise, both globally and locally. By using your network, both inside and outside of the organization, you actively seek new information and improvements.
At Veoneer, it's all about Trust, so it's important for us that you respect and follow standards, deadlines and agreements.
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have:
• Documented experience within project & program management
• Good technical- and engineering knowledge
• Good skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
• Your work approach is constructive, structured, and systematic
• Good communication skills
Education
• University degree within Engineering or relevant work experience
Your first months at Veoneer:
Getting comfortable in a new job and new environment is a process that involves several steps. At Veoneer, newly hired employees are introduced to an onboarding program. The program aim to provide new employees with a good foundation for their entire Veoneer journey and a successful start. Within the program, new employees are also assigned a mentor to guide you through your first six month.
What we offer:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• Good career and development opportunities
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields; assistant and autonomous driving
• An atmosphere that promotes innovation and being creative together
• Contribution to Trust in Mobility and Safety on the roads.
At Veoneer, diversity is an asset and a strength. We have opportunities for you who want to create, change and develop. We work to improve everyday life and make a difference together.
Please note, that we do not accept nor consider applications through e-mail, due to GDPR and company policy.
Location: Linköping
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact hiring manager,
Rijad Salcinovic, rijad.salcinovic@veoneer.com
Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@veoneer.com
Last day of application: 2023-02-19, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
Union: We have Union agreement/Collective agreement with Sveriges Ingenjörer and Unionen.
About Veoneer
Veoneer is an automotive technology company, a world leader in active safety and restraint control systems, focused on delivering innovative, best-in-class products and solutions to our customers. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a Tier-1 hardware supplier and system integrator with products being part of more than 125 scheduled vehicle launches for 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 6,100 employees in 11 countries. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development.
We design, develop and manufacture state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving-assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to vehicle manufacturers globally. Ersättning
