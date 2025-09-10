Senior Project Manager - SuccessFactors | Göteborg
2025-09-10
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Work Type: Onsite, Full-time (08:00-17:00) Temporary: 6-7 months
About the Opportunity
This is a consultant assignment start ASAP and for about 6-7 months.
A leading European innovation hub is seeking a Senior Project Manager to lead a high-impact SAP SuccessFactors transition and implementation project. This role involves managing the migration of IT/HR services and harmonizing SuccessFactors across multiple entities to build a scalable, standardized, and future-ready HR solution.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead the full project lifecycle-from initiation to stabilized operations
* Drive the implementation of SAP SuccessFactors, ensuring alignment with best practices, scalability, and harmonization
* Ensure compliance with legal, regulatory, and security standards during the transition
* Manage cross-functional teams across IT, HR, Legal, Compliance, Vendor Management, and Security
* Collaborate with global stakeholders including executive leadership, business units, clients, and vendors
* Deliver detailed reporting on project progress, risks, and dependencies to the Steering Committee and executive sponsors
Required Experience & Skills
* Minimum 12 years of experience in global IT/HR project management
* Proven success in transition projects (e.g., service take-over, vendor change) and system implementations
* Strong background in contract negotiation and vendor/customer agreement management
* Deep understanding of HR processes, application maintenance, and SaaS delivery models
* Certified in project management (PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent - preferred)
* Excellent leadership skills with a track record of building high-performing teams
* Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus
How to apply
* Apply as soon as possible, we review applications continuously, and in the consulting world, processes tend to move quickly. The position may be filled before the final application deadline, so don't wait-submit your application as soon as possible.
* This assignment means you will be employed by Jefferson Wells, but your daily work will take place onsite at our client's office located in central Gothenburg.
