Senior Project Manager - E-Mobility Traton R&d
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje
2025-10-02
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Introduction
Do you want to shape the future of sustainable transport?
At TRATON Group R&D Program Management Office, we are driving the transformation of the transport industry. Together with our brands - Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus - we are developing innovative e-mobility solutions that make mobility cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable.
We are looking for you who want to take on the position as a Senior Project Manager in E-Mobility and join our international team in Södertälje.
Role Summary
As Senior Project Manager, you will lead high-impact projects within e-mobility, spanning areas such as electrified vehicles, energy and charging ecosystems, and integrated transport solutions. From strategy to implementation, you will bring clarity, momentum, and collaboration into complex environments.
Your mission is to turn vision into customer value - balancing technical and business perspectives, uniting executives and teams around shared goals, and ensuring seamless, high-quality project deliveries across the TRATON brands.
Job Descriptions
You are an experienced project leader who thrives in international, cross-functional environments and knows how to turn complexity into clarity. With at least five years of experience in project management and product development, ideally within e-mobility or related fields.
You bring a strong leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire teams across borders and functions. What sets you apart is your ability to combine structure and empathy - providing stability in high-stakes situations while empowering people to succeed. At the same time, you pay attention to the operational details that make projects succeed. To be successful in the role you need to be curious, solution-oriented, and eager to keep learning.
A strong plus is your knowledge of e-mobility ecosystems - from vehicles to charging and energy systems.
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering (Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical, or Mechatronics) or equivalent experience. Fluency in English both in writing and orally, is essential.
Who You Are
This is an opportunity to work on TRATON's most ambitious international development projects in e-mobility. You will join a diverse, open, and collaborative workplace where sustainability, innovation, and people are at the core. Based in Södertälje, you will operate in a truly global context, working closely with colleagues across Europe and beyond.
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 17th of October, 2025. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used in the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Johan Albåge, Unit Manager, johan.albage@se.traton.com
Ready to drive the shift?
Apply now and join us in shaping the future of e-mobility.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-13
