Senior Project Management Officer
2024-04-18
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Project Management Officer at any of the Vattenfall IT locations in Sweden, Germany, Poland or the Netherlands.
Your Job as PMO in the Project and Portfolio Management Team (PPM)
The mission of a PMO in our team is to provide expertise, guidance and support to our community of 300+ IT Project Managers and Scrum Masters. Together with another PMO, you manage our VPGP body of knowledge (methods, templates, trainings...) and our IT quality processes for projects (Assurance Review and Investment Review). You also contribute to the improvements of our Project Portfolio reporting tools and to communication towards our stakeholders.
The position is within the Project and Portfolio Management team, which strives at providing effective approaches, tools and support to organize, execute, and assess value creation of all IT-related investments within Vattenfall.
To succeed in this role, you need to embrace our non-dogmatic approach to project methodology and be supportive of both Agile and Sequential initiatives. You are comfortable navigating various parts of the organization, as the role puts you in touch with the Project Management community (Agile and Sequential) throughout IT and all BAs, where Agile is applied in various forms. You enjoy sharing your knowledge and being involved in strategic thinking as well as project delivery work.
Your responsibilities as Senior Project Management Officer
Master our APM and SPM body of knowledge, keeping it updated, attractive and fit-for-purpose (LEAN)
Propose new templates, lessons learned, etc. and encourage best practices
Contribute or lead quality processes at portfolio and program/project levels (VITPAR and PRIA)
Act as a community manager, capturing and prioritizing pain points voiced by IT PM-SM, easing their onboarding into project management, opening perspectives on PM/SM development path
Answer requests coming from project stakeholders (through our team common mailbox or other channel), pointing them to the adequate references in our body of knowledge
Help spread VPGP knowledge in the organization by planning and conducting trainings (live and recordings) and sharing experience across teams and BA/SF
Co-lead quarterly "All PM-SM call" on topics important to our community
Upon request from top management, dedicate some of your time to specific support on strategic initiatives
Collaborate with the other PPM team members to keep connecting the IT PM-SM community to the "Big Picture" and strategic priorities of Vattenfall IT
Qualifications
Your profile as Project Management Officer
Master degree or similar, preferably in Economics or IT-related topics
At least 7 years of experience in Project Management
Advanced certification in Project or Program Management is a plus
Hands-on knowledge and certification in Agile is a plus
You...
Are delivery-oriented
Display a positive outlook and high level of integrity
Have excellent communication and collaboration skills
Work independently and with own initiative, organizing your time to meet agreed objectives
Live up to the Vattenfall Experience Principles and Behaviors: Active, Open, Positive, Safety
Have excellent skills in written and spoken English language
Additional Information
Location
Any of the Vattenfall IT locations in Sweden, Germany, Poland or the Netherlands.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Audrey Larcher audrey.larcher@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Carolina Osterman carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter at latest 6th of May 2024.
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg and Silvija Vatkovic. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
