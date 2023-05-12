Senior project leader
2023-05-12
Job description
Are you passionate about project management and want an exciting and developing role within Life Sciences?
At Randstad Life Sciences, we are now looking for an experienced project manager who wants to work together with one of our clients in the pharmaceutical industry. We are looking for someone who can engage and motivate members of the project team and ensure that the project achieves the set goals regarding time, quality, and budget.
Our ambition is to further develop our network of project managers within Life Sciences to be able to provide our clients with the right skills and quality. As we have a broad customer portfolio, we are constantly in need of expanding our consulting team.
As a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences, we are your employer, but you have your daily workplace with one of our clients. Your consultant manager is always close at hand, both during and between assignments, to help you develop your career in the direction you dream of. As a consultant with us, you get competitive salary, benefits, and collectively agreed terms. At Randstad Life Sciences, we have an offer that gives you the opportunity to develop your skills and/or take extra leave after you have been with us for a while. We are responsive to your requests regarding assignments and tasks, and with our broad customer portfolio in the Mälardalen region, we will together adapt your career to your skills, experience, and ambition.
You have a degree in biotechnology, biochemistry, chemical engineering, or similar. Experience in project management, the pharmaceutical industry, and GMP is a requirement, as well as very good knowledge of Swedish and English in both speech and writing. It is advantageous if you have experience in validation, change work, or regulatory knowledge. Very advantageous if you are certified as a project manager.
You are a leader who is good at creating a creative working environment. As a person, you are structured, accurate, and ensure that projects achieve the set goals regarding time, quality, and budget. You are positive and have a good ability to express yourself in speech and writing. You are good at creating contacts, social, and outgoing in professional contexts. As a person, you are communicative and enjoy challenges. In the role, high integrity and determination are important, while at the same time, you are humble and have a non-prestigious approach to your tasks. We attach great importance to personal suitability.
Submit your application no later than May 25. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. Due to GDPR, we cannot accept applications via email. We attach great importance to personal suitability. For us, it is important that all competence in the labor market is utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
In the role, you will have the opportunity to manage everything from small to large projects. You are expected to be able to manage and lead the projects and continuously follow up on budget, timelines, and resources. We are therefore looking for someone who is structured and who can independently plan, organize, and prioritize work effectively. We also see that you create a creative working environment among the participants in the project and stimulate innovative thinking.
Qualifications
Qualifications:
• Background in scientific, engineering, or business studies at degree level
* You possess practical and theoretical knowledge of project management, with a successful track record of delivery.
Any of the following skills is a valued merit:
• Your experience in addition to business project management is related to the pharmaceutical industry, including supply chain change projects.
• You also have an appreciation for supply chain management and its associated practices.
• Your experience working in cross-functional teams across multiple countries has honed your ability to navigate cultural differences and negotiate diverse interests.
• As an independent and resourceful individual, you are able to make well-informed business decisions, even in the absence of complete information.
• Education in Basic Health and Safety (BAS P/U)
• Experience in procurement and execution of contracts according to ABT06
• Experience in project portfolio management and capital budget monitoring
About the company
Randstad är världens största företag inom rekrytering, bemanning och HR-tjänster. I Sverige är Randstad ett av de topp tre största konsultföretagen inom Life Science. Vi är specialister för specialister vilket innebär att vi som jobbar på Randstad Life Sciences har en bakgrund inom och ofta yrkeserfarenhet från Life Sciences. Vårt globala nätverk i kombination med en stark lokal förankring gör att vi kan erbjuda ett stort utbud av varierande och utvecklande uppdrag och tjänster för dig som är specialist inom inom Life Science.
Vi tror att det är den mänskliga aspekten av vårt arbete som utgör skillnaden i dagens snabbt föränderliga digitala värld. Det är därför vi kombinerar effektiv teknik med våra mänskliga insikter för att leverera den kompetens du behöver för att ta ditt företag framåt.
Vi kallar det för human forward. Ersättning
