Senior Project Controller
2023-11-29
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Project Controlling Manager to join our team at Power Quality Global Center of Competence, which is part of the Business Unit Grid Integration at Hitachi Energy. We can offer you an interesting and challenging role in an international, dynamic, and positive working environment. The job location is in Västerås, Sweden but with possibility to work part-time remotely.
As Project Controlling Manger you will be an important member of the project organization, and you will bring a finance perspective to the full set of tasks, focusing on resources planning, risk management and cost control measures. You will mentor, coach, and inspire a team of professionals and collaborate closely with various project stakeholders to ensure project objectives are met on time and within budget.
In this role, you will also act as a business partner to the project managers and ensure financial performance for one or two projects by preparing financial analyses and accomplish cost controls, providing recommendations for financial decisions, and serving as the main finance representative for assigned projects. You report with solid line to the Finance and Risk manager at Power Quality.
Your responsibilities
Lead and mentor a team of project controlling professionals.
Act as a business partner to advise and support the project organization in areas related to future state financial performance and provide insight on alternative business scenarios.
Working with the Business Controller, in developing & driving the business planning and forecasting process and serves as the interface to Project Controllers, working with them to ensure the accuracy of individual processes and projects.
Improve the predictability and operational performance by monitoring progress achieved, providing financial analysis, advising on mitigation actions and commercial strategies to reduce the level of margin slippage in projects.
Manage and closely monitor the cash flow and take action to improve OCF.
Establish strong relationships with key stakeholders, as part of the project organization and with the Business Control and Project Controlling community, both in sharing insights and in setting priorities and routines.
Lead, provide guidance and facilitate best practice sharing between Project Controllers to ensure alignment and consistency of controlling practices.
Ensures timely and efficient communication within Finance to identify and discuss issues for improvement of operations, work quality and efficiency for area of responsibility.
Establish and oversee processes and tools (SAP, Power BI, EPIC, etc.) necessary to obtain transparent and reliable financial data and business information.
Support tender manager on financial aspects during tender stage including risk review process.
Monitor and review project governance process to ensure high quality of financial data and business information in line with defined standards and financial closing schedules.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Finance or similar qualifications.
Experience in project controlling is required, preferably from a global company.
Greater than 5 years managerial experience preferably in finance positions.
Analytical skills and a strong understanding of project management principles are essential.
Good knowledge of SAP and MS Excel is preferred.
English, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered an advantage.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, able to engage and motivate people in different cultures.
Process orientation, proactive approach and problem-solving attitude.
Additional information
Hitachi Energy offers you interesting tasks in a highly motivated team and an open communication style. Through an individual onboarding plan, we will support you to quickly gain professional confidence to be able to work independently with high level of personal responsibility. Even after the induction phase, Hitachi Energy offers a wide range of learning and development opportunities for professional growth and supports you in achieving your career goals.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is December 26th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, +46 107-38 54 75.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 40,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachienergy.com.
Your main tasks in this role will be project controlling and management on the financials of specific projects. Currently, the team is working on approximately 200 different projects ranging from small to large and complex projects up to around 180 million SEK. The projects are mainly located in EMEA and Europe, with some projects also in other geographical locations. Så ansöker du
