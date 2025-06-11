Senior Programmer
About us
Coffee Stain Studios is the largest team under the Coffee Stain brand, where our journey began back in 2010. We've recently launched Satisfactory 1.0 after a highly successful Early Access period, with over 6 million copies sold as of today.
Micromanaging is not our style, so everyone needs to take responsibility for their own work. We want everyone to feel like they're contributing to the final product and thrive towards always becoming better at what they do.
The Role
The programming team works tightly together, in an open and honest environment where everyone understands that creating bugs, resolving them, and learning from that is all a part of being a programmer. We are a small studio and that puts a lot of responsibility on every member but also brings a lot of challenges. We do not overly specialize and that leaves room for working on a wide range of problems.
Working on the current project Satisfactory, performance critical code is a must. As such, programmers are expected to strive for lean and efficient code. Profiling and optimizing the systems they implement is a key aspect of the job.
The programming team shares an enthusiasm for problem solving and collaborative brainstorming. Novel problem solving plays a significant role in the development of Satisfactory to tackle issues and implementations for systems with a scope that extends beyond the typical scale of established methods. Bringing unique and clever ideas is invaluable.
As a senior member of this team we expect you to
Take full ownership of your work
Have a strong C++ background, with at least 5 years of professional experience using the language
Have an interest in improving not only your abilities but also helping those around you do so
Have a desire to write robust, maintainable and efficient code
Collaborate with others to find better ways of working together and improving our internal processes
Pluses
Experience working with Unreal Engine
Experience working on multiplayer projects
Experience working on large scale projects
Have shipped a title before
Knowledge of advanced programming techniques (SIMD, Multithreading, Async Tasks, etc.)
Unreal Engine UI programming experience (Slate/UMG)
Practical info
The position is a permanent, full-time, 40 hours per week job on-site.
You will spend most of your worktime at our office on Hertig Johans gata in Skövde. Working from home is ok on occasion.
At our office we have a casual workplace environment including bicycle parking, our own amazing in-office gym, game- and chill-out zones and more. There are also plenty of in-office hangouts and parties.
You'll work with a friendly team of people from various nationalities. We get plenty of self-development opportunities; tutorials, creative time, participation in various industry conferences and events, and moments to just pick each other's brains.
Our office is constantly supplied with breakfast, snacks, fruit, tea and coffee to keep your energy up. There's a kitchen which you may use at your convenience.
Coffee Stain Studios is part of a family of several studios, creating a network of over a hundred talented game creators. We talk, throw parties, and support each other professionally. We like the combination of being a relatively small team in our studio combined with the gain belonging to a big, warm community, being able to share invaluable knowledge and experiences with our colleagues.
Perks of being a Coffee Stainer
We offer competitive salaries with excellent benefits. We try to follow the Collective Agreement as close as we can, which means payments to your pension fund and insurances. We also believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, so everybody gets time off to work out. On top of that, in Sweden there is an allowance called Friskvårdsbidrag that covers extra activities related to your well-being, like gym subscriptions, swimming, massage etc., which you'll have access to. There is also an option to book massage sessions at the office.
On top of all that you get to work with an awesome team in an amazing and very spacious office!
You can take a closer look at some of our fabulous crew on our YouTube channel: Coffee Stain YouTube Channel
