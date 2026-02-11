Senior Program Technical Team Lead
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Program Technical Team Lead to coordinate and drive the technical delivery of a complex end-to-end product supply program. The assignment focuses on implementing and integrating a planning solution into a diverse IT landscape, ensuring alignment across internal platforms, external partners, and multiple stakeholders. You will be a key member of the Program PMO and collaborate closely with People and Process teams to enable business adoption, process design, and overall program success.
Job DescriptionLead and coordinate end-to-end technical delivery across multiple workstreams (architecture, integration, deployment, surrounding solutions, data, security, and analytics)
Act as a primary technical interface towards an external software vendor to ensure alignment and smooth integration with internal systems
Coordinate delivery in a complex in-house IT landscape, including dependencies and legacy systems
Ensure technical solutions meet program objectives, quality standards, and comply with enterprise architecture, data governance, and security requirements
Identify, manage, and mitigate technical risks and cross-team interdependencies
Drive technical planning, resource coordination, and milestone follow-up to support timely delivery
Facilitate collaboration between technical teams, business streams, and the PMO to support transparency and informed decision-making
Provide guidance on technical trade-offs, scalability, and long-term maintainability
RequirementsProven experience leading and coordinating technical delivery in complex programs with multiple workstreams and stakeholders
Strong technical understanding across architecture, system integration, deployment, data, security, and analytics
Experience managing dependencies, risks, and delivery across a heterogeneous and partly legacy IT landscape
Ability to collaborate closely with a PMO and cross-functional teams to enable business adoption and process design
Nice to haveExperience implementing supply chain platforms for demand and supply planning, including allocation and replenishment
