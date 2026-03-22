Senior Production Quality Engineer
Lyten Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2026-03-22
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Senior Production Quality Engineer is responsible for ensuring the quality of products and processes. Works very closely with manufacturing and engineering to follow-up and improve processes to ensure a flawless transition into manufacturing and supplying of Li-Ion cells. This role is the technical leader for specific processes, and is responsible for their performance and results, providing technical expertise and guidance to the team to reach targets assigned.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities. Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Lead quality assurance activities to ensure that production/product quality specifications are met.
Lead and train quality team members and operations on quality standards and procedures.
Perform onboarding, timesheets validation related to lead team members.
Create Control plan and take part in FMEA analysis and facilitate continuous update of PFMEAs by working with multidisciplinary teams.
Define and improve Work instructions and procedures for quality related activities.
Monitor and analyse complex data with the help of statistical process control tools.
Monitor and lead analysis of internal and external quality problems.
Drive complex problem solving and root cause analysis.
Drive quality improvement and optimization projects utilizing six sigma methodology.
Transfer actions and lessons learned between products and production lines and integrate external lessons into preventive or corrective actions.
Quality stakeholder in change management.
Provide expert technology and quality knowledge of selected manufacturing processes.
Define, improve, and validate results of the methods for MSA of the measurement equipment.
Lead the team members on SPC, capability studies and quality process release and line release activities.
Lead launch activities to ensure the deliverables of different projects.
Report and mitigate safety relevant issues within the team in the appropriate system.
Collaborate closely with Customer quality engineers to deliver required input to customer projects, e.g., PPAP documentation.
Be part of equipment commissioning team and deliver acceptance testing and qualification milestones of new process equipment and installation of additional production lines. Quality stakeholder in process and product gate reviews.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
MSc or BSc degree in Chemical/Manufacturing/Engineering.
6+ years of relevant work experience within high volume assembly/production, ideally in an operational role.
Experience in Manufacturing quality in relevant industry. Experience in the battery/ automotive industry is a plus.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Leadership skills and a successful track record of leading quality improvement/six sigma projects in manufacturing and/or with suppliers.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams.
Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g., ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM.
Knowledgeable in SPC, process capability, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology, Lean Six sigma and Statistics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9811983