Senior Production Engineer
2023-01-23
We are looking for a Senior Production Engineer for the factory of our client in the automotive industry. You will be part of the department responsible for delivering the production process, product information and responsible for the factory maintenance. As a Production Engineer you will assist the Assembly and Re-manufacturing production areas to deliver Production Process, Tools and Equipment, production lay out changes and workstations, following the World class manufacturing principles, driving improvements and standardizations.
Main activities and focus areas:
• Process improvements
• Process chart and flow maps
• Lay out & workstations
• Equipment and Tools
• Instructions / Standard Operation Procedures (SOP)
• Operation time
Skills required:
• Skilled in CAD for lay out and definition of the tools
• Experience in remanufacturing is appreciated
• Customer focus and the ability to work cross functionally.
• team player
• Able to understand operating principles and establish operating standards and instructions.
• You are driven with great communicational skills
• A Degree in Engineering
• Fluent in Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Personal Skills:
Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt.
Fluent in English in both written and spoken
Additional info:
