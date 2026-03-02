Senior Production Engineer - Assembly
2026-03-02
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Production Engineer to develop and optimize assembly lines within industrial robotics and advanced automation. You will play a key role in improving production processes and assembly methods, with a strong focus on health & safety, quality, and delivery in a fast-paced manufacturing environment.
Job DescriptionDevelop and improve assembly methods, work instructions, and PFMEA
Ensure the right tools and equipment are available at the correct stations
Support daily production together with line technicians and operators
Participate in weekly alignment meetings with line managers and support functions
Analyze production challenges and implement improvements using structured problem-solving
Contribute to Lean and World Class Manufacturing initiatives
RequirementsMinimum 5 years' experience as a Production Engineer in assembly/manufacturing environments
MSc in Production Engineering, Supply Chain, or similar
Strong knowledge of ERP systems
Experience with Lean and World Class Manufacturing
Structured and hands-on way of working with a continuous improvement mindset
Strong sense of ownership and urgency to support production flow
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
