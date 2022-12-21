Senior Product Specialist

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2022-12-21


We are looking for an Senior Product Specialist in one of the renowned customers in retail domain. We are currently changing the setup from an AM-service to a more complete devOps-team where the maintenance is more included in our daily work within the product team. We are therefore looking for two consultants that will be handling incoming requests and incidents, monitoring and end-user support.

The products within scope are the intranet, news portal and the video platform. The intranet and news portal are based on SharePoint Online and the video platform is based on Kaltura.

The scope of the services :

• Handling incoming requests and incidents

• Monitoring service health status

• Responsible for updating knowledge articles

• End user support and education

• First level investigation of bugs and incidents

Requirements

• Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills:

• Experience in application management

• Experience in working in agile product teams

• Great SharePoint experience (usage and best practices)

• Experience in the Kaltura platform

• Good communication skills

What 3 things from the box above are most important?

• Experience in application management.

• Great SharePoint experience (usage and best practices).

• Good communication skills.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-28
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

Arbetsplats
weITglobal

Kontakt
Monika
monika.mayank@uniconvergetech.in

Jobbnummer
7282654

