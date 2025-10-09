Senior Product Owner
Senior Product Owner Malmö
As a Product Owner, you should be well-versed in product management methodologies, have experience navigating large organizations, and possess excellent communication skills. You will join a team responsible for two product areas, with your primary focus being the M365 platform and related tools. The team is distributed across Malmö (SE), Helsingborg (SE), Bangalore (IN), and Philadelphia (US), with your main location being Malmö.
Scope Key responsibilities of the M365 Product Owner include:
Gathering and analyzing business needs
Managing the product roadmap
Maintaining and prioritizing the backlog
Prioritizing stories for sprints
Supporting data-driven decision-making within the team
Aligning with stakeholders across the organization
Requirements:
Desired Knowledge, Experience, Competence, and Skills
Product management
Microsoft 365 tools and services
Project management for multinational initiatives
Scrum/agile ways of working
Experience with JIRA, Confluence, and MIRO
Building business cases to support decision-making
Co-creating and collaborating with cross-functional teams
Planning and maintaining PEPICS and EPICS in JIRA
Guiding the team on the product roadmap
Driving strategic business discussions
Top 3 Most Important Skills
Product management
Microsoft 365 tools and services
Project management for multinational initiatives
To Be Successful in This Role, You Will Recognize Yourself in the Following:
You have proven experience as a Product Owner
You have a user-oriented mindset and naturally engage with users
You are pragmatic and understand how to navigate priorities in a large organization
You are action-oriented and excel at organizing work and defining next steps
You are comfortable with ambiguity and thrive in dynamic environments
You enjoy multitasking and prioritizing
You value presenting and explaining decisions to stakeholders and team members
You are fluent in English, which is our business language
You are comfortable working in a team whose mission requires alignment with other teams in Group Digital to deliver value to our customers Ersättning
