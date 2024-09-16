Senior Product Owner
2024-09-16
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 5+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Our client is currently expanding their capacity and capability within Test management tools. Therefore, we are now seeking a Senior Product Owner with several years of experience in a business environment.
In this pivotal role you will be responsible for defining, driving and prioritizing the product backlog and roadmap, ensuring that the test tool meets the user needs and aligns with our client's business objectives.
You will work closely with their cross-functional teams, including three teams of developers in two different countries, Method developers, Coaches and end customers to deliver a high-quality test tool for the Embedded tool chain. The three teams operate in a toolchain environment where close cooperation with other development teams as well as customers will be a part of the daily work.
We need you to be an experienced leader who can keep calm in a complex environment and is used to multitasking. Since our client is a diverse company, you need to adapt your leadership to fit many different cultures and different people.
Scenario:
Current solution: On prem solution for test management system built by our client used by primarily our clients users
New solution: Migrate IT-solutions to a cloud based solution accessible from any country where our client is present. Secure a strategic roadmap that fits our clients visions.
Tasks: Product owner responsibilities (in SAFe frame work). Some example of tasks would be manage and meet stakeholders for the Business Intelligence teams, prioritize the backlog, set a roadmap and estimate time for when tasks and deliverable would be complete. Very close cooperation with ScrumMaster, architect as well as team sponsor and line manager.
Output: excerpt of out e.g., Product roadmap, Strategic intake resulting in EPICs in our JIRA environment, Stakeholder map, business contact to both flow and line organization, be the point of contact to all our other teams, prioritized backlog, prioritized ongoing items.
Education
Master of Science, (other level of education is also acceptable if proven track record of work can match the education level), Scaled Agile Framework, SCRUM
Meriting
Running IT migrations and business intelligence organizations.
Experience from software tool development preferably related to test management tools.
Knowledge about Scanias electrical system and/or embedded systems in vehicles.
Experience from operating as product owner in a true global context
Experienced leader with at least 5 years leading large teams.
Language
Swedish & English on a professional level (Swedish can be excluded if necessary).
Remote work: Wednesdays are today mandatory to be on site. Requirement to be able to be on site 3 days a week minimum. At crucial situations there must be a possibility to work 5 days on site.
