2024-01-30
Senior Product Owner, IKEA
You appreciate working with working in a complex cross-functional environment, aligning with stakeholders, and demonstrating how strategic thinking and a deep understanding of customer and co-worker needs can help create products that users enjoy.
You will:
Set the product vision, strategy, and metrics to improve the business
Work in close collaboration with different business stakeholders to ensure that we deliver value to our users, transparently prioritizing based on expected impact and higher value.
Define OKRs, together with the rest of the product team, and give transparency of progress to the stakeholders.
Actively research user needs and incorporate improvements into the roadmap in collaboration with product and service designers.
Create an agile way of working with the product teams to continuously improve the delivery phase.
Measure results and make them actionable as well as share them with stakeholders.
Ideally, your background and skills would include the following:
5 years of experience in Product Management in an agile environment.
Stakeholder management and ability to build strong interpersonal relationships enabling you to understand, influence, and collaborate actively with a variety of stakeholders in a complex organization.
Advanced communication skills.
User-centric, data-informed, and outcome-driven mindset.
Experience in fulfillment and collections will be highly valuable.
