Senior Product Manager - API Platform

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
As a Senior Product Manager you will oversee the development and operation of the Connect API Platform. In this role, you will shape the vision, strategy, and execution of our API products. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional development teams along with internal and external stakeholders. Customer centricity is key and understanding technical capabilities and constraints will make you flourish in this role.
What you'll do:
* Own and execute on the vision and roadmap to ensure users have a frictionless experience programmatically integrating with Volvo systems.
* Drive the planning, scoping, and prioritisation of the API platform features while working with a cross-functional development team.
* Responsible for collaboration with customers and Volvo stakeholders to gather input to product decisions and address any technical challenges or concerns.
* Collaborate with domain experts and researchers to perform research using qualitative and quantitative methods to identify opportunities for platform improvements and contribute to the platform strategy.
* Responsible for the planning and execution of data integration initiatives between Volvo Cars and retailers, ensuring seamless information exchange that aligns with business goals.
* Advocate for platform adoption and act as the primary point of contact between the API Platform and other product teams, helping them understand capabilities and support it's adoption.
* Ensure that all processes, guidelines, and documentation related to the platform are up-to-date and easily accessible for all relevant teams.
* Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in API platform development and management, ensuring our platform remains competitive and state of the art.
* Mentor and guide team members, fostering a product-led culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration.
What you'll bring:
* Extensive product management or equivalent experience with a sophisticated technical product with an API platform.
* Experience and proven history in delivering software products to market, while balancing both the strategic vision and tactical requirements/details.
* Strong problem-solving skills. Ability to collaborate across disciplines and teams to produce innovative solutions to technical and business challenges.
* Ability to write, promote, and execute business cases.
* Comfortable with writing, both technical and general, e.g. complex user stories.
* Effective communication skills and ability to communicate with stakeholders.
* Solid technical skills - our users are developers and engineers. Our Product Managers need to have technical knowledge and the working knowledge in these areas to better advocate for our users.
