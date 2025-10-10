Senior Product Development Engineer
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 130-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dentistry. Dentsply Sirona's global headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.
Bringing out the best in people
As advanced as dentistry is today, we are dedicated to making it even better. Our people have a passion for innovation and are committed to applying it to improve dental care. We live and breathe high performance, working as one global team, bringing out the best in each other for the benefit of dental patients, and the professionals who serve them. If you want to grow and develop as a part of a team that is shaping an industry, then we're looking for the best to join us.
Senior Product Development Engineer
We are looking for a Senior Product Development Engineer to join our RochD team in Molndal/Gothenburg. In this position, you will play a key role in maintaining and advancing our RochD portfolio, enabling us to continue delivering world-class dental solutions.
Dentsply Sirona delivers innovative industry-leading products and services to provide the best dental solutions for our patients. Making people smile is more than an expression at Dentsply Sirona. It's a promise we've lived by for more than a century! In Molndal/Gothenburg we have many years of successful innovations around dental implant solutions.
Join us on our journey!
What are we expecting from you?
We expect you to drive the development of new products and solutions for Dentsply Sirona Implants.That means leading product development and product design activities, assuming responsibility for the establishment of product requirements, product designs, product testing and technical documentation. It is expected that you will take on a leadership role within the RochD project teams and take ownership of team decisions.
In this role you are responsible for ensuring that new product development is performed in accordance with applicable regulations and standards. You will contribute to the DSI innovation portfolio by driving innovation projects through the company's innovation process. You need to assume a cross functional approach in development teams to ensure timely execution and delivery of development projects and act as an SME in cross functional teams.
Key Responsibilities:
• RochD core team member in new product development.
• Leading RochD teams in new product development serving as a guide to other RochD team members.
• Independently leading innovation projects through company's innovation process.
• Ensure that all development activities are performed according to regulations, standards and best practice.
• Support organization as an SME in evaluation and generation of innovation.
• Identify and evaluate IP-opportunities in relation to assigned projects.
Job Requirements:
• Master's degree in relevant field. PhD level will be a merit.
• Proven experience of product development of medical devices.
• Minimum 6 years of experience working in accordance with medical devices regulations, e.g., MDR, ISO-13485, CFR 21.
• Proven leadership skills enabling efficient project work.
We will evaluate CVs on a frequent basis so please send in your application asap.
We look forward to hearing from you!
