Senior Product Designer (UX)
2023-11-04
Working at Mercell
Mercell is an industry leading software company, created in 1999, with the mission to re-imagine tendering and unlock business opportunities. Mercell makes big scale buying easy, strategic sourcing simple, and monitors the tender market for companies, so they can grow their market share. We support a diverse customer base of +30.000 buyers and suppliers across geographies, industries and sizes. It's a great time to join us and shape the future of Mercell as we revolutionize the world of tender management.
Our culture is based on the Mercellian Spirit of continuous growth, curiosity, trust and courage. You will work in a dynamic international environment with ambitious and dedicated colleagues who are passionate about what they do, supported to be themselves and together create real value for the society.
Your Mission
As a Senior Product Designer (UX), you'll rely on user-centered design methods to craft industry-leading user experiences-from concept to execution. You'll be responsible for partnering with Product Managers, Engineering, and other UX/UI designers to build a new procurement platform and to shape the future of Mercell.
You will be at the forefront of our mission to build a new procurement platform. You will play a pivotal role in contributing to the shaping of the interface design and interaction experiences for our complex, large-scale SaaS platform.
Your multifaceted skill set will be your greatest asset, encompassing not only the ability to conceptualize and create stunning visual interfaces but also a deep understanding of user behavior and ability to bring your designs to life through coding and frameworks development.
Your role will involve crafting wireframes, wireflows, prototypes, and detailed designs, all while contributing to the development of comprehensive design systems. Your passion for research and graphic design will be the driving force behind our platform's evolution, ensuring that we deliver cutting-edge, user-centric solutions that stand out in the industry.
If you're ready to embark on a journey of innovation, creativity, and impactful design, we invite you to join us!
Core Responsibilities
You will have an exciting and impactful role in the company and some of your responsibilities will be:
Create new designs, including user flows, wireframes, mockups, prototypes, and presentations in partnership with design leads. Rationalize and justify design work and advocate for all types of users needs.
Work with UXR/Engineering/PM to strategize and design user-centric journeys that deliver delight and value to users.
Iterate on designs based on feedback from users and stakeholders.
Partner with other designers to refine design systems and integrate new features into our evolving products.
Help ensure that our design system is accessible and inclusive. Make sure that the system is usable by people with disabilities, and that it reflects our company's commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Work with the engineering team to ensure designs are implemented to specification, and collaborate with them to come up with creative design solutions when technical challenges arise.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Design (interaction, graphic, visual communications, product, etc.), Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Science, a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Extensive experience (ideally 6+ years) in product design and/or interface design.
Extensive experience in developing design systems for mobile and desktop.
Experience adapting and extending visual design systems.
Portfolio showing evidence of your work as a UX designer working on mobile apps and web applications.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in designing complex SaaS, enterprise, and B2B products.
Experience with industry standard design tools like Figma, Sketch.
Experience working with technical/design teams to create user flows, wireframes, and building user interface mockups and prototypes.
Track record of developing user-centric solutions in partnership with non-design roles (PM, Engineering, etc.).
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Start: As soon as possible
Duration: Full time, Permanent
Working hours: Flexible working hours / Hybrid remote
