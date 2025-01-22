Senior product designer
2025-01-22
A share register represents the core of corporate governance, the ownership, current and with all history attached. Yet the most common way of keeping a share register is manually, either analogy with pen & paper or digitally in excel or word. As you can imagine mistakes are made and therefore time spent on administration is way out proportion limiting the usage of the underlying data.
A digital tool fully committed to keeping and automating shares and derivatives represents tremendous opportunity as a service for this very purpose but also by facilitating and administrating trade in an exploding private market.
Reguity is a fintech company with the leading share register software in Sweden with around 20 000 companies using our service and growing. We are now ready to take the next step on our journey to fully utilize the value for both investors and companies. We are on a mission to make it easier, safer, and more accessible to invest in private companies.
Have we captured your interest so far? Great, join our Gothenburg based team as a Senior Product Designer and help us grow from a very solid foundation and take the next step together!
What you will do:
Identify user pain points and solve problems end-to-end, from initial concepts to release.
Share your ideas at varying stages of fidelity, gathering feedback to ensure alignment and elevate the quality of your designs.
Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs to tackle challenging UX problems with simple and elegant solutions.
Design high-quality interactions with great attetion to visual details.
Partner daily with cross functional teams including product, engineering, QA and business to to transform ideas into tangible solutions.
Collaborate closely with engineering as they build and ship ideas.
Ship, measure, and improve solutions based on quantitative and qualitative feedback and data insights.
Expand and maintain our design system to ensure consistency of across the platform feels cohesive and intentional.
Document design processes and workflows
Who you are:
A creative problem solver
A team player who enjoys joint success
Ambitous, easy going and have a positive attitude
A good communicator
Understands the principles of usability, accessibility, and responsive design.
Enjoys working collaboratively in cross-functional teams,.
Has a curious mindset and thrives in a fast-evolving environment.
You welcome constructive input, seeing it as an opportunity to grow
Prefered qualification and skills:
5 + years of Production Design experience in a product setting
Experience in fintech, SaaS, or B2B products
A systems-thinking mindset, able to understand how individual design decisions fit into the broader product ecosystem.
Strong problem-solving skills, balancing user needs with technical constraints and business goals.
Experience working closely with cross-functional teams, including Product, Engineering, Marketing, and Research.
Comfort navigating feedback loops and iterating based on constructive input.
Proficiency in creating user-centric designs that are both functional and visually compelling.
Ability to design end-to-end user experiences, from initial research to high-fidelity mockups and prototypes.
Fluency in industry-standard design tools like Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, and prototyping tools such as Framer or InVision.
Additional Qualities
Familiarity with analytics tools to evaluate the impact of design decisions on user behavior.
Toolbox:
Webflow
Figma
Google analytics
Quicksight
Intercom
