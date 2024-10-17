Senior Product Designer
At Greenely, we're pioneering Europe's energy transition, striving to reduce household energy bills to zero through smarter energy consumption and virtual power generation. As part of this bold journey, we're looking for a Senior Product Designer who is passionate about creating intuitive, customer-centric designs and thrives in a collaborative environment. Your mission will be to deliver the best Home Energy Management experience on the market.
What you'll be doing :
As a Senior Product Designer at Greenely, you will take charge of both UI and UX for the Greenely app, partnering closely with a talented team of Product Managers, Backend, and Mobile Developers. You'll play a vital role throughout the entire product lifecycle-from early discovery to final delivery-validating designs with users, engineers, and stakeholders every step of the way.We are looking for a consultant as well as a permanent employee to join our vibrant team!
What we can offer you :
Flexibility: We are an office-first company that values in-person collaboration, offering flexible work arrangements to support your work-life balance. Our vibrant office is conveniently located in the heart of Stockholm at Vasagatan 40.
Growth: Elevate your career with opportunities for skill development, challenging projects, and advancement within our forward-thinking organization.
Influence and Impact: Your voice matters. Shape the future of energy by contributing your ideas, expertise, and playing a key role in decision-making.
Innovative Environment: Thrive in an ever-changing industry, working on cutting-edge projects and staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic and pioneering work atmosphere.
Your daily work includes:
Driving customer insights and research to better understand user needs.
Translating customer problems into solution hypotheses and testing ideas to ensure product success.
Facilitating the discovery of new concepts and driving design from initial wireframes to production-ready visuals.
Collaborating with users, engineers, customer service, and senior stakeholders to validate and iterate on solutions quickly.
Continuously updating and evolving the design system and standards alongside design and engineering teams.
What you'll need to succeed :
We're looking for someone who is passionate about user-facing products and the energy tech space. You should be a true problem solver who takes accountability, thrives under pressure, and easily collaborates across teams. In this role, we believe you'll succeed if you:
Have 8+ years of experience designing consumer-facing products, particularly in the mobile space.
Have expertise in wireframes, usability tests, mockups, and user research.
Possess experience with Figma and both quantitative and qualitative user research methods.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
We'll be really impressed if you :
Previous experience working in a scale-up environment.
Knowledge of Swedish.
Experience with hardware products.
About Greenely
Greenely is on a mission to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. As a digital energy provider, we help people reduce their electricity costs by optimizing their home and car's electricity usage with our smart app. Supported by Nordic venture capital companies, we aim to enable households worldwide to connect, control, and optimize their energy usage. We believe that the best electricity is the one that is never used - a win-win for both wallets and the environment!
WE ARE bold and push the limit.
WE BELIEVE THAT fast is better than slow.
WE think like owners.
