Senior Product Designer
Position Green AB / Formgivarjobb / Malmö Visa alla formgivarjobb i Malmö
2024-08-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Position Green AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are a group of dreamers, thinkers and doers working towards a shared vision to create a sustainable, fair and resilient future by revolutionizing how businesses integrate sustainability.
Join our team as Senior Product Designer and help us shape the Position Green user experience across our all-in-one Sustainability Products (Sustainability Reporting, Sustainable Investment and Regulatory Solutions)
As part of a growing team, you will collaborate with team members at all levels to identify and solve problems across our current product offering, as well as helping us pioneer new products and solutions as we build up a sustainable, fair and resilient future. You will be involved in the entire design process, from ideation to execution, and have a voice in all product decisions, big and small.
We empower our team to be self-directed and self-motivated in their work. If you thrive in that environment and want to Impact, Inspire and Impress customers, you'll fit right in!
What you'll do
Partner with product managers to build domain knowledge, identify and frame problems, propose high impact solutions and execute against them
Think (really) big, dream and explore divergent concepts with understanding how to converge and build iteratively towards a vision
Collaborate with engineers to ship impressive user experiences
Advocate for design by sharing your work and presenting cross-functionally. Be able to articulate design rationale and goals
Inspire the design team and internal partners by bringing ideas to the table and defining the evolution of our products
Maintain consistency though our products
What we are looking for
6+ years of product design experience
Full professional proficiency in English, verbal and written
A proven track record of designing usable, delightful and meaningful products
Strong attention to craft and the ability to communicate visual and interaction recommendations
Acute attention to detail in usability and interaction design
Prior experience participating in multiple areas of product processes. E.g. framing problems, creating experiments, validating solutions with mockups and user testing
Ability to carry ideas forward with confidence while working proactively, autonomously
Expertise working with an evolving design system across multiple products
Proficiency with leveraging both qualitative and quantitative data in making design decisions
LocationWe believe that you are based in the greater Malmö or Stockholmregion. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Position Green AB
(org.nr 559006-5834), https://www.positiongreen.com/ Arbetsplats
Position Green Jobbnummer
8856277