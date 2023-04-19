Senior Product Designer
Volvo Car Mobility AB Stockholm / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Car Mobility AB Stockholm i Stockholm
We are looking for a Senior Product Designer with experience in developing enterprise solutions aimed at professional users.
At Volvo Car Mobility, the product area focusing on Fleet Solutions has a high impact on our business, from helping us support our customers in the most meaningful way to making sure we remain on top of our fleet operations. There will be plenty of initiatives to support from a design perspective since our tools are transitioning to support the electrification of our fleet and future international expansion.
The Fleet Domain is on a mission to enable seamless and secure car sharing for car owners, operators, field staff and workshops. We build a service with all functionality needed for a well-balanced supply, demand and efficient operations while ensuring high car availability and low cost per car.
Design at Volvo Car Mobility
The design team at Volvo Car Mobility is a multidisciplinary mix of highly talented designers within the areas of Customer Experience, Digital Product Design, Brand Design, Industrial Design, UX Copy, as well as Insight & Foresight strategy and Sustainability. Our ways-of-working are built on trust, autonomy, transparency, collaboration, obsessively promoting user empathy, and having fun.
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to...
As a Product Designer at Volvo Car Mobility, you will join a growing, talented, agile and multidisciplinary team of professionals who are passionate about solving complex problems, learning new things, and shaping the future of mobility. Our culture is open, collaborative, insight-driven, and fast-paced.
We are looking for a self-directed, design obsessed, and creative person with a passion for transforming complexity, insights, and brand into beautiful and intuitive user-interfaces.
Your skills and interests include collection and analysis of user needs, interaction design, information architecture, design systems, and user-interface design. Your days will include working directly with business stakeholders, data scientists, product managers, engineers and other designers to plan, prioritize, and deliver excellent user experiences.
You show experience with most of the following...
You have experience leading and directing design efforts and delivery in a cross-functional team at a user-focused digital product company
You have experience designing products for professional users in areas such as transport, healthcare, banking or similar
You're a natural at translating quantitative data and qualitative insights into creative ideas and informed design decisions
You're an expert in combining typography, layout, color, and modern user-interaction patterns into strong visual communication
You obsess over details and are excited to polish interactive output until your work is pixel-perfect, combined with a refreshing approach to prototyping methods as a way of validating hypotheses
You're knowledgeable about how to create, evolve and maintain complex design systems with a user-interface that behaves naturally and looks great across different types of devices
You are a fantastic communicator with a team-first attitude and know how to pave the way for team success without ego, solving the right problems through cross-functional collaboration
Extra awesome if you have experience or knowledge of...
Feasibility with the latest and greatest web technologies
Knowledge of access economy products and services
Data analysis (using BigQuery or similar)
Relevant BA or MA degree in Human Computer Interaction or similar
Requirements
Driver's license valid to drive a car in Sweden
Portfolio displaying recent and relevant select work
We offer a wide range of benefits designed to enhance your working life at Volvo Car Mobility:
Pension & compensation - you'll be looked after with Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
Learning & innovation - involving lunch & learns and a generous annual education budget
Tools & equipment - from laptop to phone and more, you'll get the gear you need to do your best work
Discounts & offers - on driving with Volvo Car Mobility and Hertz as well as for eating and shopping at MOOD
Health & wellbeing - including a 5 000 SEK annual allowance to spend, and private health insurance
Parental support - plenty of leave lets you take time off for what's most important
Meet the team on our career page.
At Volvo Car Mobility, we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
Does this sound interesting to you? Then we are looking forward to your application in English!
For all Design roles please submit a CV / Portfolio
If you have any questions, you are welcome to email us at careers@m.co
. Note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Car Mobility AB
(org.nr 556955-6441), https://www.volvocars.com/se/on-demand
Jakobsbergsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Mobility AB Stockholm Jobbnummer
7679056