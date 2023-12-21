Senior Producer at The Outsiders | Funcom
The creators of Metal: Hellsinger are looking for a Senior Producer to help develop a brand-new (very awesome) game in Stockholm.
As a Senior Producer at The Outsiders, you will play a key role in shaping the development of our new unannouced project. You will work closely with our leadership team to ensure the game's vision, features, scope, staffing, and schedule align with our goals.
Your ability to manage the team, foster a positive work environment, and meet deadlines is crucial to bringing our game to life. We are a small team with an indie vibe - with the stability of being a part of a larger organization. We move quickly and take pride in creating unique and innovative gaming experiences.
How you can have an impact in your position:
Work with the Executive Team, Creative Director, and Leads to establish and maintain the game's vision, feature set, scope, staffing plan, and schedule
Pump energy into the game team! Happy team = awesome game
Make sure we meet our internal and external deadlines
Manage the day-to-day issues that arise in game development
We are looking for you to have:
7+ years of experience as a producer, having shipped at least one major, well-rated console or PC project.
Previous hands-on experience in game development professions such as code, art or design
Has experience shipping multiplayer games
Excellent communication, organization, mentorship, time management, and interpersonal skills
Thrives in a smaller team where we adapt and make decisions quickly
Complete understanding of the game development cycle
Deep knowledge of project management principles
We evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and recommend candidates to apply as soon as possible!
Please apply in English.
Why Us?
Our Stockholm Studio is a fun mix of The Outsiders and Funcom. We enjoy the benefits of being a small team with the stability and support of a larger organization. Our studio in Stockholm currently has roughly 60 employees (and 7 dogs) - working on everything from Metal:Hellsinger to Dune and beyond.
We are Located in Södermalm, in the heart of the game dev scene in Stockholm surrounded by a cozy area with lots of sights, restaurants, and cafés.
We have a diverse, dynamic, inclusive, challenging, and engaging culture, with a basis of continued training and career development opportunities, and we encourage candidates from all walks of life to apply. Join us in a friendly environment of enthusiastic professionals willing to go the extra mile to deliver world-class games. Så ansöker du
