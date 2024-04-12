Group Design Leaders To Afry
2024-04-12
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are looking for Group Design Leaders to join an exciting project at our AFRY office at Lindholmen.
As a Group Design Leader you will be responsible for the product development and deliveries across different programs including concept phase, industrial phase, series builds as well as following the product in running production. The teams within the group operate with an area-oriented approach but collaborate cross-functionally to optimize performance and outcomes.
Your role involves engaging suppliers to ensure that the creation of products are following specifications and requirements set from internal and external stakeholders. You will be responsible to create technical logical plans for your area, make sure that the plan is followed with involvement of relevant functions of roles such as procurement, supplier quality, manufacturing, attribute leaders, aftermarket etc. With entrepreneurial skills you will evaluate technical and financial aspects towards sustainability, energy efficiency and weight optimization to develop the most competitive vehicle on the market.
In this position, effective communication, leadership and collaborative skills are some of your key attributes. To be structured and able to prioritize is essential to get flow in your daily work. The dynamic nature of the job and the constantly evolving industry resonate with your preferences, fostering innovative approaches. We are looking for a team player open for challenges, solution oriented and happily helping others to achieve success.
Qualifications
Bachelor of Science/Master of Science or equivalent competence through other education and/or professional experience.
A few years of experience as a Group Design Leader/Developer.
Understanding of designing parts in plastic- and composites materials.
Skilled in Catia V5
Proficient in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Preferably driver 's license B
As an individual, you are curious, ambitious, and possess a genuine interest in technology and problem-solving. You enjoy varied tasks and challenges in different environments, as our assignments evolve over time. You are continuously striving to develop, both professionally and personally.
The last application date is April 26, but we evaluate applications continuously and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Contact information
Section manager - Christer Benzon: christer.benzon@afry.com
Recruitment Partner - Linda Hendelberg: linda.hendelberg@afry.com
Additional Information
You will work in interesting areas and environments with varying tasks. Your development is central and we will try to find the assignment that suits you and your development. You will belong to a successful global company and work together with inspiring and committed employees. We see each employee as an important piece of the puzzle in our joint success and work actively to create a developing and pleasant work environment through personal leadership. Above all, we have fun together!
Do you want to get to know more about the people at AFRY and our benefits? Read more on the link: https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
