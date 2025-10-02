Senior Process Engineer Energy Transition & Industry Projects
Ramboll Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2025-10-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ramboll Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Inviting bright minds
Are you looking to bring your expertise and enthusiasm into play in a global, high performing engineering team delivering a range of innovative projects? Do you want to push the boundaries of your profession and develop your excellence in an open, collaborative, and empowering culture? If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then read on. This role could be the perfect opportunity to join our Energy Transition Group as our new team member and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future.
Your new team
As our new Senior Process Engineer, you will be part of the department in Sweden as well as a global organization extending to other geographies including Denmark, Norway, Germany, UK, Spain, USA and India.
You will be a part of a global process & safety organization, which is a high performing multi-cultural team, including recent graduates as well as very experienced professionals. We work with an extensive portfolio of projects within the green energy transition, from hydrogen production (electrolysis, on/offshore), e-Methanol, e-LNG and ammonia synthesis to carbon capture, CO2 conditioning/transport/storage and decarbonization of industry. Furthermore, we work with natural gas terminals and pipelines, as well as decarbonization of existing oil and gas assets and heavy industry.
We are a busy and dynamic team with a positive mindset always looking for the next challenge and business opportunities. We work both with early phase studies (Feasibility, Concept and FEED) as well as detailed design projects.
Your key tasks and responsibilities
Responsibility for preparation of process related documentation for feasibility, concept and FEED studies as well as detailed design (either directly or via guidance of colleagues), including:
Process simulations, Heat & Material balance, Process and Utility Flow Diagrams (PFDs and UFDs)
Piping & Instrumentation diagrams (PIDs)
System descriptions (process and utility systems), process safety philosophies and design (e.g. over-pressure protection and vent/flare/disposal system design),
Participation in workshops as the responsible Process Engineer HAZID/HAZOP/LOPA.
Design calculations and specification of piping and process equipment (line lists, datasheets etc.)
Specialist studies to define feasible and suitable solutions or concepts for various process plants such as e.g. Technical Due Diligence, optimization and debottlenecking studies.
Take on the role as process discipline lead on selected projects responsible for the planning and execution incl. manhour/budget estimates, responsible for the quality and timeliness of process deliverables.
Participate in tendering, sales and market activities.
Participate in relevant development activities to further strengthen the capabilities and tools in the organization.
Assist in developing the knowledge and skills of the discipline assigned staff, including assisting in the training and technical development of young engineers.
Provide technical assistance to other disciplines as required.
About you
From the moment you start at Ramboll, we will support your personal and professional development so that you can continue to grow with the company. Whilst we look forward to supporting your continued learning and development, for this role we have identified some qualifications, skills, and capabilities that will set you up for success. These include:
Minimum B.Sc., preferably M.Sc. in Chemical Engineering or equivalent.
Minimum 8 years of relevant post-graduation experience from industry within Chemical/Process Engineering from engineering consulting services, e.g. from an asset owner/operator, EPC contractor or an OEM/supplier.
Experience with heat & mass balances and process modelling using chemical process simulation tools (HYSYS/Unisim/ProMax/DWSIM or similar).
Process design experience where you have been responsible for developing process design documents such as PFDs/UFDs, P&IDs, datasheets and equipment process specification, process design philosophies and descriptions.
In-depth knowledge of one or more of the following technologies is an advantage: methanol production form syngas or direct hydrogenation, methanation, ammonia synthesis, fuel production from biomass (pyrolysis, HtL, gasification etc.), Methane pyrolysis, Fischer-Tropsh synthesis, or similar/related technologies
Solid understanding of thermodynamics, heat transfer and fluid dynamics as well as sound engineering judgement.
You have a proactive attitude and take pride in delivering high quality work within time and budget.
You are curious, eager to learn and take responsibility for transferring acquired knowledge to colleagues.
Excellent English skills both written and verbally. Nordic language is an advantage.
What we can offer you
An outstanding opportunity to join our Energy Division, and team up with 2,000 experts in 14 countries, covering the full spectrum of technologies and all parts of the value chain.
Competitive base salary and benefits package.
Ongoing investment in your development.
Leaders you can count on, guided by our Leadership Principles
Welcome to our Energy division
Ramboll is at the forefront of addressing the green transition and offers a holistic approach to energy that supports the sector on the journey towards more sustainable solutions. With 2000 experts in 14 countries, covering the full spectrum of technologies and all parts of the value chain from production and transmission to distribution, we plan, design and implement energy solutions all over the world.
How to apply
Apply online. Attach your CV, cover letter and relevant documents showcasing why you are the right fit for the role. We look forward to receiving your application.
Additional Information
All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ramboll Sweden AB
(org.nr 556133-0506)
Skeppsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
211 11 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ramboll Sverige AB, Malmö Jobbnummer
9537447