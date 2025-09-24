Senior Process Engineer
2025-09-24
Are you a Senior Process Engineer who thrives to tackle technical complexities and drive significant projects? With your Process design expertise, you will contribute to our way forward becoming a more sustainable processing plant. Join our Engineering Department at Nynas AB in Nynäshamn and make a difference.
About The Role
As a Senior Process Engineer, you won't just be another cog in the wheel. You'll be at the forefront of our most critical projects, influencing every stage of the process-from Pre-studies and Basic Engineering to Detailed Engineering and Execution. Your ability to see the big picture will be invaluable as you guide our projects to successful completion.
But it's not just about the technical work. You'll also mentor a diverse team of engineers, sharing your deep knowledge of process design and fostering the next generation of engineering talent. You will have a direct impact on the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of our operations.
About you
With years of experience of working in a refinery or petrochemical industry, you bring a proven track record in process design and safety. We believe you have a proactive mindset and strong problem-solving skills and thrives on making improvements and driving success. Your ability to communicate effectively, even in high-pressure situations, allows you to build trust and foster teamwork.
Your background includes:
A Master of Science in Chemical Engineering or equivalent
Several years of experience of working in a refinery or petrochemical industry
Extensive experience in process design calculations
Knowledge of hydrotreatment catalysts
Experience of destillation simulation tools
What We Offer You
At Nynas, we believe that experienced professionals deserve more than just a job; they deserve a career that challenges, rewards, and grows with them. Here's what you can expect:
Impactful Work: Your work will directly influence our sustainability and productivity efforts, with the autonomy to implement your ideas.
Leadership Role: Take initiatives and mentor a team of skilled engineers, shaping the future of our engineering department.
Comprehensive Benefits: Enjoy benefits that include subsidized lunch, health care allowance, enhanced parental leave, and more.
About Nynas
Advancing the transition to a sustainable society
Nynas is a specialty chemicals company producing high-performance bitumen and naphthenic solutions essential to infrastructure, electrification, and other industrial applications. Mainly focused on Europe, our products play a key role in supporting the shift towards a sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships and a strong commitment to safety and efficiency, Nynas is making a positive impact on society and the environment.
Contact & Application
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Annika Ahlm, Head of Process Engineering: annika.ahlm@nynas.com
Nynas AB
https://www.nynas.com/
149 82 NYNÄSHAMN
