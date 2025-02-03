Senior Process Developer at Supply Chain Planning
Scania CV AB / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Process Developer in one the Supply Chain Planning development team, you will be a key player when it comes to shaping the future of Scania's logistics strategy. This role offers the opportunity to significantly impact key Scania processes, including R&D, Procurement, Sales & Marketing, Production & Logistics, and collaboration across the TRATON group.
Job Responsibilities
Participate as a process developer in the different projects and initiatives aiming to change and optimize Supplee Chain Planning process at Scania and its IT landscape
Work towards defining new business processes needed to meet the future vision of Supply Chain Planning of Scania
Drive continuous improvements development to enhance process value of Supply Chain Planning process
Work with business stakeholders and IT to analyze business future needs and translate into new business requirements and improvements
Support as a Scania resource on the TRATON transformation by working with process development and development of new methods.
Who You Are
Strong sense of curiosity, eagerness for learning and creative problem-solving skills
Great communication skills and proficiency in English (both verbal & written)
Experience on Process Development and working as business resources in IT projects by placing requirements into system development utilizing Agile methods
Knowledge and experience on Scania Supply Chain Planning/Order to Delivery processes or similar industry
Knowledge about Scania product structure or similar dynamic product
This Is Us
In the business development team we are driven by the passion of bringing new solutions that increase operational efficiency and add value to customers. We work openly, creatively and agile to support both the development of our long-term strategy and to improve of Operational Efficiency solving our daily challenges and opportunities. You will work in an international environment, engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders both within and outside the organization. As part of a dedicated team of motivated and innovative developers, you will address complex supply chain challenges, including process integration within TRATON and adapting to a rapidly changing industry landscape.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Example: Raphael Boni, Group Manager, raphael.boni@scania.com
or Lucas Oliveira, Group Manager, lucas.oliveira@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9142581