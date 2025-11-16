Senior/Principal Scientist, Oligonucleotide Therapeutics, BioArctic
2025-11-16
In this role, you will establish and drive BioArctic's growing initiative within oligonucleotide therapeutics. You will be our internal expert in the field, taking part in drug development programs, contributing both strategically and scientifically.
This is a dynamic role combining concept development with coordination of internal and external activities, and hands on data analysis and documentation. Depending on the candidate, experimental work can also be required. The focus is on the design, analysis, and evaluation of therapeutic oligonucleotides, as well as integrating these technologies into BioArctic's research portfolio. You will work in cross-functional project teams and collaborate closely with external CROs.
The position is in Stockholm, full-time, open ended, with BioArctic as employer.
Key Responsibilities
Participate in drug development programs, driving scientific strategy and execution
Lead and perform design and analyses of oligonucleotides such as ASO and siRNA using bioinformatic tools
Participate in development of conjugation strategies (e.g. linker, peptide, ASO-antibody conjugates) and detailed characterization
Assess gene expression (qPCR, NGS) and cell- and tissue-based analyses. Evaluate target and off-target effects
Plan, coordinate, and follow up work performed by external CROs
Contribute to project strategies and cross-functional scientific discussions
Qualifications
Ph.D. in molecular biology, molecular genetics, biochemistry, pharmacology, or related field
Deep understanding of ASO and siRNA technologies
Proven experience in oligonucleotide design and bioinformatic analysis
Experience in analysing ASO or siRNA effects in cell- and tissue-based assays (on target and off-target)
Solid understanding of gene expression analysis (qPCR, NGS)
Experience from biotech or pharmaceutical industry, including sponsorship of CROs or equivalent.
Excellent communication skills in English
Meriting qualifications
In vivo experience with ASO or siRNA
Familiarity with research on brain disorders
Experience in conjugation chemistry, especially ASO-antibody conjugates
Swedish language skills
Who You Are
Analytical and solution-oriented
Communicative and confident in a leading scientific role
Proactive and independent, yet collaborative
Structured and detail-conscious without losing momentum
Application
For questions about the role, please contact Anna Rennermalm, Search4S, anna@search4s.se
, +46 70 794 20 05
Last application date: Dec 14th 2025
About BioArctic
BioArctic is an innovative Swedish biopharma company focused on neurodegenerative disease research, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic's research has resulted in the world's first fully approved disease-modifying drug against Alzheimer's disease. The company has also developed the BrainTransporter technology, that has the possibility to improve the result of treatment against diseases of the brain. BioArctic's head office is located in Stockholm Sweden, and the company has more than 130 employees.
