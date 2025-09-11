Senior Principal Engineer - Civil Design
2025-09-11
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
Q Professionals AB är ett företag nicschat mot techsektorn. Vi har kollektivavtal och är medlemmar i Almega TechSverige.
Description
We are looking for a highly experienced Senior Principal Engineer (Level 5) within Civil Design Engineering for a consultancy assignment with an international industrial client.
In this role, you will take ownership of delivering civil design and related documentation - including 3D models, 2D drawings, and engineering reports - in line with project requirements and agreed frameworks. The position suits you who enjoy working in a senior, expert role with broad responsibility, combining technical depth with cross-functional collaboration.
Responsibilities
Deliver civil design documentation (3D models, 2D drawings, engineering reports) according to specifications and project agreements.
Ensure compliance with internal requirements, as well as local and national standards and norms.
Prepare analyses and reports using engineering software.
Act as subject matter expert and technical authority for civil design.
Coordinate work across multiple disciplines and project stakeholders.
Support project teams and local partners in achieving high-quality, cost- and time-effective design outcomes.
Contribute to continuous improvement and knowledge sharing within the organization.
Qualifications
Must-have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Civil Engineering.
10+ years of experience in civil engineering, preferably on large-scale industrial projects including full building structures.
Strong track record in coordination across engineering disciplines.
Excellent proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Meriting:
Experience from EP and EPC project environments.
Prior hands-on experience as a Civil Designer.
Familiarity with procurement processes for civil design and construction.
PMP certification or equivalent.
Knowledge of Swedish or other languages.
Conditions
Start: By agreement.
Length: Time-limited assignment, with possibility of extension up to 6 months.
Workload: Full time, 40 hours/week.
Location: Preferably Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden (remote work possible upon agreement).
This is a consultancy assignment. You will be employed by us and assigned to the client.
We are working with ongoing selection and candidate presentation - therefore, do not wait to send in your application. Please note that your application must be written in English.
Q har kollektivavtal och är medlem i branschorganisationen Almega, Tech Sverige samt i Svenskt Näringsliv. Företaget erbjuder interims- och rekryteringslösningar inom branscherna IT, teknik, administration, ekonomi, industri samt lager/logistik med personallösningar inom olika befattningsnivåer.
