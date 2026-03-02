Senior Powertrain Engineer - Energy Management
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Engineer - Energy Management (Hybrid Powertrains) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in ASAP, 1 years limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description:
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Engineer with expertise in Energy Management for hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) powertrains. The role will focus on optimizing energy distribution and balance across multiple power sources to enhance performance, efficiency, and reliability.
Key Responsibilities:
Coordinate energy flow between different power sources during both traction and braking.
Manage the energy balance within the high-voltage battery system.
Perform calibration of energy management systems.
Contribute to function development and provide support in system design activities.
Conduct testing in vehicles and in test cell environments; Participate in test programs at locations outside Gothenburg, including diverse climate conditions.
Skill requirements:
Proven expertise in energy management and propulsion control for hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains.
Proficiency with calibration tools such as INCA, MDA, and Creta.
Strong experience with development tools including MATLAB/Simulink and Python.
Solid understanding of powertrain systems, control strategies, and high-voltage battery technologies.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 years limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7316027-1869227". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9772344