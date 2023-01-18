Senior Power Electronics Expert (Inverter)
2023-01-18
Huawei's Digital Power Research and Development Center, Stockholm, Sweden is responsible for development of next generation power electronics platforms. For our growing business of inverter domain, now we are looking for an experienced expert with strong background in PV inverter design and development, including extensive knowledge on semiconductor devices, simulation and design tools, and digital control theory along with its implementation. In this position you will be responsible for leading and executing the technology roadmap development for next generation Solar PV Converter Architectures including different product variants, such as micro-inverter, optimizer, single-phase and three-phase inverters, and battery storage system. Huawei offers Industrial Leading and Competitive Salaries.
We are searching for a new colleague to join our team during 2022.
Requirements for the position:
• Ph.D. in Power Electronics/Electrical and Electronic Engineering (or similar) field, more than 8 years of R&D experience in the industry.
• Deep insights into technological trends and future roadmaps.
• Deep knowledge of inverter topologies (e.g., multi-level), wide-band-gap semiconductor devices, modulation techniques based on vector control, and magnetic design simulation tools.
• Highly motivated and interested in innovative solutions and technologies along with willingness to lead and execute R&D activities.
• High-level self-reliance, self-driven, autonomous and target-oriented work style with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Professional-level working proficiency of in English, and prior international and multicultural work experience is highly preferred.
Key responsibilities is:
• Work with internal customers to identify and define system requirements and needs to establish key technical competences for Huawei's future products and solutions.
• Lead and execute the research and development of novel solar PV architecture and converter topologies focusing on medium to small PV system.
• Work with external R&D institutes and Universities on collaborative projects for developing novel high-power converter and associated control algorithms for relevant applications of Huawei Digital Power Product Line.
• Lead the design and subsequent verification and validation of converter concepts in the R&D laboratories.
• Generate novel ideas and protect them with patent fillings
• Participate in international conferences/exhibitions of power electronics community representing Huawei for external communications.
• Occasionally travelling to Huawei China for internal communications and cooperation.
• Advise Master and Industrial Ph.D. staff members.
