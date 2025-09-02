Senior Platform Engineer
2025-09-02
Company Description
H&M is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization, and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M.
Would you like to work in an internationally agile-driven environment on solutions used in various parts of the world? Do you consider yourself a proactive, self-driven colleague who can take full ownership of the initiative working both independently and as part of a group?
Job Description
At H&M, our AI, Analytics, and Data department is at the cutting edge of data-driven decision-making. We leverage advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to tackle complex challenges and drive business growth. Our team is dynamic, innovative, and dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with data.
We are seeking a skilled Platform Engineer with a strong background working with Data in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services and DevOps tools such as Terraform and GitHub Actions. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining our data infrastructure, ensuring it is scalable, reliable, and secure.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and manage scalable data platforms on GCP
Implement and manage infrastructure as code using Terraform
Automate deployment processes using GitHub Actions
Experience in data modelling and transformation using dbt
Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and other engineers to ensure data availability and quality
Monitor and optimize data pipelines for performance and cost-efficiency
Ensure data security and compliance with relevant regulations
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to data infrastructure
Qualifications
Key Requeriments:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
Proven experience as a Platform Engineer or similar role
Strong expertise in GCP services (BigQuery, Cloud Run, Cloud Workflows, Pub/Sub, Dataflow, etc.)
Experience with CI/CD tools, particularly GitHub Actions.
Experience with dbt for data transformation
Solid understanding of DevOps principles and practices
Strong programming skills in Python, Java, or similar languages
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
