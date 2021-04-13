Senior Performance Marketing Manager - Global Paid Social - Lifesum AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Lifesum AB

Lifesum AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-13We are improving lives through better eating, and we are doing this through software that is highly personalized for our user's needs. By tapping into mobile sensor technology and combining it with a passion for design and applied psychology, we create a delightful user experience to help people reach their goals!Including more than 20 nationalities, we enjoy a vibrant mix of cultures, world views, and working styles, and it's these different perspectives that make sure we're solving the right problems. With over 50 million registered users worldwide, we need to grow our amazing teams with more brilliant people to keep up with the demand!After significant success in recent years, the Lifesum marketing team is now specializing further, and we are currently looking for more experts to join both our Search and Display teams.As part of the Display Team, we are now looking for an exceptional individual with an impressive track record in paid social and mobile advertising. They will build expansive global user acquisition strategies, and will relentlessly aim to amplify and automate our paid social marketing programs further and across 20+ countries.Responsibilities and what you will doOwn advertising strategy, tactics, and budgets for one or more paid social channels (Facebook/Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, and more...)Analyze markets and a large volume of data to drive efficient quarterly and YoY growth across marketing programs for Paid Social channelsTarget and geo-specialize our efforts in multiple markets and regions, across 20+ countries globally, including forecasting, budgeting, and reportingOwn all aspects of campaign set up and execution, troubleshooting, and reporting, with a sustained focus on efficiency and scalabilityManage day-to-day campaign metrics and actively monitor campaign KPIs to optimize and amplify across Paid SocialManage external agencies/partners and influence internal stakeholders in order to drive operational excellence and program innovation and automation.Own tracking mechanisms and complex marketing tech stack, working closely with developers and Data&Analytics teamFind trends and patterns in large datasets. Theorize and test why something is working, then find ways to iterate, scale, amplify and automateAre you the one we're looking for?To be successful in this role, we think that you have:5+ years experience in mobile advertising, specializing in Paid SocialPreviously created, planned, and implemented Paid Social strategies to achieve app user base growth, driving a large volume of installs and subscriptionsExtensive experience growing budgets over 1 million US$ on a single paid social channel, across multiple countries (AMER, EMEA, and/or APAC).Extensive understanding of tracking and targeting capabilities and limitations (MMPs, pixels, tags, ATT...)Worked on the client or agency side, but are ready to get a proper work-life balanceIf you on top of this you are fluent in multiple languages (US/UK English, German, Italian, French or Nordic languages...) and love food, it would be great to hear from you!Why Lifesum?Here at Lifesum, action speaks louder than words, and it's our passion that brings us all together to a force to be reckoned with! We support each other and trust that everyone is a master of their field and that you will suggest, champion, and lead when you join us.We strive to be an employer that provides equal opportunities and be a workplace where each individual can contribute and realize their professional potential. By working actively with embracing our diversity, we can enrich every discussion and decision at Lifesum and bring our purpose to life. We do not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Our mission is to make sure we are an inclusive workplace for all, and that everyone who works at Lifesum feels good about working here.If you think this sounds exciting, we'd love to hear from you and get to know you. Send us your resume right away, tell us why you are interested in this particular position and why Lifesum feels like the right place for you. Everyone is welcome, please apply.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-13Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30Lifesum AB5689035