Senior People Partner
2023-11-30
About Bokio
All successful businesses start with an idea and at Bokio, we do everything in our power to turn these ideas into something successful. Bokio is a fast-growing SaaS company offering accounting software to small business owners in both Sweden and the UK. Today we empower 40k entrepreneurs to do their own accounting. Tomorrow we will help entrepreneurs globally to manage their business finances. At Bokio you will work closely with world-class designers, developers, serial entrepreneurs and business strategists with the courage to create new disruptive products that will impact the everyday lives of our users.
As a Senior People Partner your primary role is to provide strategic and operational support to the organization's leadership and teams. You will work closely with leaders and teams across the organization to drive employee engagement, talent development, and overall organizational effectiveness. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of HR practices, a strategic mindset, and a passion for creating a positive and inclusive workplace.
Join our team as a Senior People Partner and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where every day is filled with excitement, fostering a vibrant workplace culture while wielding significant influence in shaping our organization's success.
What you will do:
Serve as a trusted advisor to employees and managers, guiding People and Culture matters.
Be responsible for employee experience processes and drive projects within People & Culture such as employee engagement, well-being etc.
Lead talent development initiatives, including performance management, succession planning, recruitment and career development.
Educate the organization and ensure Bokio follows applicable laws and regulations.
Work to create a positive, inclusive, and engaging work environment.
What we believe you have:
Min. 5+ years of work experience in HR/People & Culture.
BSc in Human Resources or other relevant area.
Relevant, progressive people experience in recruiting, employee relations, people operations, compensation/benefits, and organizational development.
An excellent understanding of the disciplines within HR, including diversity and inclusion, labour law, performance management, talent management etc.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships at all levels of the organization.
Fluent in English & Swedish, both written and spoken.
Life at Bokio
We have created a culture at Bokio where empathy and diversity are front and centre. We're more than just co-workers. The Bokio workplace is like an extended living room, with the best colleagues and best support, always. So, working at Bokio is fun, fast-paced and innovative. Check it out here.
Benefits
An opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable colleagues.
A diverse workplace, with skilled and kind people from all over the world.
Flexible working hours and freedom to work in a hybrid-remote setup.
Awesome offices in central Gothenburg & Stockholm.
Wellness grant, pension and other benefits.
Location
We have a Hybrid work model with central offices in Gothenburg and Stockholm. This position is located in Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
