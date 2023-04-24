Senior Penetration Tester
2023-04-24
Orange Cyberdefense is on a mission to build a safer digital society by helping our customer fight different kind of cybercrime. We are looking for you who wants to help us make a difference and wants to work in an organization that is permeated by a humble and open culture.
What would your role be as a Penetration Tester?
We are looking for you who wants to combine a passion for tinkering with technology with the importance of keeping our digital society secure. If you share our passion in cyber security and want to work in an organization that encourages innovation then this opportunity is the one for you!
Orange Cyberdefense is Europe's leading cyber security services and solutions provider, and we are currently looking for a Penetration Tester to join our growing Swedish team.
The team is responsible for performing all forms of complex technical security assessments of clients' IT systems, ranging from industrial control systems and embedded systems to mobile applications and infrastructure.
You will be responsible for the following:
• Perform technical testing of new and novel systems, as well as old and established ones.
• Perform security reviews of architecture and application designs, as well as application source code reviews.
• Assist with improvements for Orange Cyberdefense security services, including the continuous enhancement of existing methodology and reporting formats.
• Demonstrate the ability to be an industry expert.
• Exploit vulnerabilities to gain access, and expand access to remote systems.
• Document technical issues identified during security assessments.
• Research cutting edge security topics and new attack vectors .
• Communication of findings/innovations internally, to colleagues.
• Represent Orange Cyberdefense at international events, forums or training events.
Why us?
• Opportunity to work with market leading technology in combination with some of the industry's most talented experts
• Flexible work environment
• We will provide you with opportunities of development, both within your professional role but also the opportunity to develop within the organization where only your ambitions set the limit!
• A challenger culture that encourages you to be self-driven and curious
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kinds of cybercrimes. We have about 2700 employees worldwide and 390 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion; and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally. Ersättning
