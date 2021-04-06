Senior Payroll Specialist - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
Senior Payroll Specialist
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you
At People Experience (Human Resources), you are part of a global team with the task to make Volvo Car Group the employer of choice. You and your team handle the most precious resource for the success of the company - our employees.
Our mission is to attract, recruit, develop, engage and retain the people that builds the future for Volvo Car Group. Are you passionate about people and want to reach your personal goals together with other people? People Experience is the place for you to prosper.
As Senior Payroll Specialist, you will work within the Payroll team. We are responsible for delivering the correct salary to all employees in Sweden at the right time and supports the customer in all wage-related issues. Our customers are for examples Volvo Car Group Torslanda, Volvo Body Components Olofström, Volvo Bil and Retail Solution. We are also the center of expertise in time and wage related issues to our customers. We are in the middle of an exciting journey striving towards becoming digital and working as a high-performance team. We are looking to strengthen our team with a co-worker that want 's to develop with us. Please note that this is a temporary role for 12 Months, with potential to be prolonged.
What you will do
As part of the payroll team at one of the most respected and recognizable car brands in the world, you will have the opportunity to work with continuous improvements, in a truly dynamic environment.
In this roll, you ensure that Volvo Cars follows the organization laws and agreement related to salary and critically examine incoming document as well as performing established controls. You will be a part of the center of expertise in wage-related issues.
Besides the scope of work mention above, you will also:
* Recording and archive personnel and salary changes in our personnel system
* Support system responsible with user acceptance tests
* Lead the investigation of individual cases / inquiries from the authorities and organizations such as the Social Insurance Agency, the Swedish Tax Agency and the Swedish Enforcement Authority.
Lead, develop and coordinate the process-related issues across business areas.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe you have a university degree or other education within Payroll administration. In your professional life, you have obtained excellent computer skills in MS office, especially Excel with respect to Pivot Table, V-Lock Up. You have several years of experience within payroll administration and it's highly meritorious if you previously acquired experience within customer support.
Besides above, we think it's meritorious if you have system knowledge of the systems SAP and Aditro L and Tidinfo.
Who are you?
On a personal level, we are looking for a team player with the ability to think and work in a process flow. You communicate and collaborate well with colleagues as well as customers and find it rewarding to take initiative and takes on a challenge confidently and with a great amount of integrity.
You are service minded, focused on getting things done and have the ability to constantly drive results, even in tough circumstances. You enjoy identifying improvement areas and you meet deadlines and are fine to work under time pressure from time to time. Last but not the least, we are looking for someone who - on a personal level - shares our values. Being enthusiastic, curious, collaborative and with a positive mindset.
How to learn more and apply
Welcome with your application, by submitting your resume and cover letter in English via our recruiting system SuccessFactors. Please note that we do not accept applications through email. We recruit continuously and therefore want your application as soon as possible, but no later than April 18th.
For any additional questions about the position please contact Head of Payroll, Gustaf Klefbom at gustaf.klefbom@volvocars.com. Regarding recruitment process, please contact senior recruiter malin.westman@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time 12 months
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
