Senior Payroll Specialist - 421511
2023-08-11
Req ID: 421511
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 75,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the Senior Payroll Specialist in Stockholm we are looking for?
Your future role
Collaborate with AES Administration Advisor and HR Administration Manager to ensure payroll processing for his dedicated sites Sweden, Denmark and Norway (500 pay slips average)
by ensuring collection of the needed data, inputs in HRIS or Payroll system, controls and exception report preparation, collection of HRD validation in respect of the monthly schedule defined as well as all legally needed declarations post payroll.
We'll look to you for
Collect import and input all needed data to proceed to payroll calculation
Time and attendance data
New hires
End of Contracts
Contractual amendments
Non fixed payroll element
Long term absence
Control and reconcile payroll data vs properly approved documentation
Interpret collective agreements and ensure compliance with them (which should reflect wage calculations)
Check main variation on payroll items and accruals
Prepare the exception report to allow site HRD validation
Headcount variation
Base salary variation
Net Salary variation with explanation
Collect approval for payment and provide it to management
Provide all needed report to accounting to ensure payroll booking in ERP
Ensure monthly, quarterly, annual declarations according to legal requirements
On HRD request, provide simulation on allowances to be provided to leavers (Dismissal, mutual agreement...)
Support to answer employees request related to payroll calculation
Performance measurements: (OTD, QCD, Sales, PMC, Orders, Gross margin, etc.)
Payroll On time delivery according to monthly schedule
Payroll accuracy 99,5% as a minimum
Payroll control and exception report analyzed and formalized according to process defined
All about you
Bachelor degree in Payroll, or accounting specialized in Payroll
worked in both Payroll systems and HR systems and are used to extracting reports
3 to 5 years' experience in Payroll processing for a significant number of employees (More than 500) with Experienced in Excel.
Knowledge of PeopleSoft
Knowledgeable of Industrial and multisite payroll management
Rigorous and Sense of Confidentiality
Teamwork
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with safety standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
